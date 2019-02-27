Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Morgan State University (MSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Morgan State University (MSU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 15 tour videos for Morgan State University (MSU), so you can expect to spend between 45 to 75 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Morgan State University (MSU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Morgan State University (MSU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Morgan State University (MSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Morgan State University (MSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Baltimore, MD so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Morgan State University (MSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Baltimore weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Morgan State University (MSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Morgan State University (MSU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Morgan State University (MSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Morgan State University (MSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Baltimore if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Morgan State University (MSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Morgan State University (MSU)?

Below is a list of every Morgan State University (MSU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Morgan State University (MSU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Morgan State University (MSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Morgan State University (MSU) students!

What is city Baltimore, MD like?

Baltimore is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Morgan State University (MSU).

Who are the tour guides for Morgan State University (MSU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Morgan State University (MSU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Morgan State University (MSU) tours:

Morgan State University (MSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Morgan State University (MSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Baltimore and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Morgan State University (MSU) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:40
Welcome to morgan state !
Khairiya Merritt Dorms
Khairiya AKA Khai is a Sophomore at Morgan State University. She is a Marketing Major and shows her personality through her passion for fashion. She wants everyone to gain the HBCU Experience, regardless if they physically attended or not. More videos will be posted soon!
08:22
Fall 17' college room tour (morgan state) | tee mae
Tee Mae Dorms
I attend the Illustrious Morgan State University and this is a tour video of my room in the apartments I reside in.
15:00
Talesofteemae | errand day for a college student
Tee Mae
Hey loves, This vlog is me simply running some errands. I'm going to be showing you what I do and where I be going on a free weekend as a college student. Hope you guise enjoy!
13:49
Talesofteemae | back to the basics
Tee Mae
So by the title you may know that I am back at school. This vlog pertains my first week back. No I didn't go to no parties and such because honestly I'm over that life. Cheers to Junior Year.. Hope you'll enjoy!
09:26
Lit college week in my life | first week of classes: sophomore edition
Haja Jalloh
It's officially sophomore season and we are back with the vlogs! In this video, I show ya'll my lit first week of classes since MSU always starts off with a bang. Watch me go to the annual block party, perform with my modeling team, hang out with friends, and um.. class of course lol
14:32
College vlog #5 | future interest meeting, and towson vs morgan
Haja Jalloh
Today, I take you around to all the events I like to attend on campus. I go to a fun interest meeting for a women empowerment organization that I plan to join, meet my MENTOR, and a Towson friend also visits that loves to rep that he's from Towson. Yikes.. lol
14:40
What every college freshman should know! parties, saving money, dating/sex
Haja Jalloh
In this video, I share my personal experiences and tips about my freshman year of college while advising other incoming freshmen and high school students. From dating to saving money, these are things that I definitely wished that I knew through my first year of college. Ya'll better listen up!
16:22
Self love journey in college | freshman spring semester
Haja Jalloh Campus
So, this video debuts the spring semester of my freshman year! I talk about growth I've attained during winter break, things I want to work on personally and academically, and my self love journey through college. It ain't all peaches and creams!
10:34
College vlog #1 | meet my roomie + freshmen week
Haja Jalloh
This is the beginning of my college vlogs! I meet one of my roommates (yes, I have 3) and we hang out for the rest of FRESHMEN WEEK! It was fun ya'll.
15:15
College vlog 6 - community service event & finding a job
Haja Jalloh
If you love community service, watch this! Today, I talk about working while in college. Is it realistic? Is it overwhelming? I also participated in a creative community service event where I partied with Club 11:11, a club for disabled people.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved