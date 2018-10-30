Sign Up
Miami University-Oxford

2024 Miami of Ohio Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 96.0% of freshman live on campus at Miami of Ohio?

What type of housing does Miami of Ohio provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Miami of Ohio, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Miami University-Oxford ?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Miami University-Oxford dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Miami University-Oxford , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Miami University-Oxford feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Miami University-Oxford dorm rooms?

The Miami University-Oxford dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Miami University-Oxford on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Miami University-Oxford likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

02:51
Residential quads at miami university
Jenna Schwab Dorms
In this video, I touch on the main residential quads on Miami University's campus. While there aren't many, there are also various residential buildings spread throughout Western campus. Typically, these buildings are newer and nicer. A large portion of Miami students also opt to live in off campus apartments and houses. However, this is not an option for freshmen or sophomores. Freshmen also CANNOT have cars on Campus.
00:51
Take a quick dorm room tour with annagrace
Pravesh Chhabra Dorms
Dorm Tour with AnnaGrace
02:21
Tappan hall, miami university
Jenna Schwab Dorms
Established in 1970, Tappan Hall is a residential hall on the South-East side of Miami University's campus.The hall is coed and has three floors plus a basement. Within the basement, there is a rec room, kitchen, lounge, and laundry facilities. Currently, Tappan Hall is about 70% freshmen.
03:01
Our dorm, miami university
Jenna Schwab Dorms
Although it may not be the newest, our dorm room is a perfect example of a standard double at Miami University. Each dorm room comes with a fridge, beds, dressers, desks, office chairs, and a closet/cubby. Furniture cannot be added nor removed from your dorm, and there might be more rules about your walls than you think!

