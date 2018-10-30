Sign Up
Miami University-Oxford Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Miami University-Oxford ?

Visiting Miami University-Oxford depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Miami University-Oxford twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Oxford as well. Remember that Oxford is also catering to 15975 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Miami University-Oxford ?

The Miami University-Oxford admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Oxford. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Butler Inn at Miami University-Oxford
  • Best Western Sycamore Inn at Miami University-Oxford
  • Comfort Inn at Miami University-Oxford
  • The Elms at Miami University-Oxford
  • The Marcum Hotel & Conference Center at Miami University at Miami University-Oxford
  • Hampton Inn Oxford/Miami University Area at Miami University-Oxford
  • Budget Inn at Miami University-Oxford
  • Baymont by Wyndham Oxford at Miami University-Oxford

What do families do in Oxford when they visit Miami University-Oxford ?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Oxford. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Miami University-Oxford and see for yourself how the student make use of Oxford.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Miami University-Oxford ?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

00:52
Meet jenna at miami university
Jenna Schwab Academics
In this video, Jenna introduces herself and tells a little bit about Miami University of Ohio.
01:26
The academic quads of miami university
Jenna Schwab Academics
To show you campus in a nutshell, Jenna describes each academic quad at Miami University.
02:21
Tappan hall, miami university
Jenna Schwab Dorms
Established in 1970, Tappan Hall is a residential hall on the South-East side of Miami University's campus.The hall is coed and has three floors plus a basement. Within the basement, there is a rec room, kitchen, lounge, and laundry facilities. Currently, Tappan Hall is about 70% freshmen.
02:51
Residential quads at miami university
Jenna Schwab Dorms
In this video, I touch on the main residential quads on Miami University's campus. While there aren't many, there are also various residential buildings spread throughout Western campus. Typically, these buildings are newer and nicer. A large portion of Miami students also opt to live in off campus apartments and houses. However, this is not an option for freshmen or sophomores. Freshmen also CANNOT have cars on Campus.
03:01
Our dorm, miami university
Jenna Schwab Dorms
Although it may not be the newest, our dorm room is a perfect example of a standard double at Miami University. Each dorm room comes with a fridge, beds, dressers, desks, office chairs, and a closet/cubby. Furniture cannot be added nor removed from your dorm, and there might be more rules about your walls than you think!
01:28
Pearson hall
Jenna Schwab Academics
Pearson Hall of Miami University has three floors plus a basement. Many science and medical classes take place in this building, with many professors offices being on the top floor. Pearson Hall has many renovated study areas with charging stations.
01:08
The psychology building at miami university
Jenna Schwab Academics
Near East Quad, Miami University's psychology building has many windows and unique architectural concepts. On the inside, students will find study bays, atriums, and chalkboards for group work.
01:22
Harrison hall at miami university
Jenna Schwab Academics
Harrsion Hall is Miami University's political science building. Although Harrsion Hall is small in comparison to many other academic buildings, there are many classrooms.
03:00
Professors at miami university
Jenna Schwab Academics
Miami has a 17:1 student to faculty ratio. This means that most professors are always willing to help and schedule additional appointments if need be. In this video, my roommate and I explain our experiences.
01:56
My schedule
Jenna Schwab Academics
In this video, I talk about my typical day and how much time that I personally, spend in the library.
