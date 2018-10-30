When is the best time to visit Miami University-Oxford ?

Visiting Miami University-Oxford depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Miami University-Oxford twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Oxford as well. Remember that Oxford is also catering to 15975 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Miami University-Oxford ?

The Miami University-Oxford admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Oxford. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

Butler Inn at Miami University-Oxford

Best Western Sycamore Inn at Miami University-Oxford

Comfort Inn at Miami University-Oxford

The Elms at Miami University-Oxford

The Marcum Hotel & Conference Center at Miami University at Miami University-Oxford

Hampton Inn Oxford/Miami University Area at Miami University-Oxford

Budget Inn at Miami University-Oxford

Baymont by Wyndham Oxford at Miami University-Oxford

What do families do in Oxford when they visit Miami University-Oxford ?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Oxford. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Miami University-Oxford and see for yourself how the student make use of Oxford.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Miami University-Oxford ?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

