How long do Washington College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 28 tour videos for Washington College, so you can expect to spend between 84 to 140 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Washington College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Washington College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Washington College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Washington College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Chestertown, MD so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Washington College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Chestertown weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Washington College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Washington College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Washington College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Washington College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Chestertown if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Washington College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Washington College?

What will I see on a Washington College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Washington College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Washington College students!

What is city Chestertown, MD like?

Chestertown is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Washington College.

Who are the tour guides for Washington College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Washington College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Washington College tours:

Washington College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Washington College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Chestertown and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Washington College in person.

