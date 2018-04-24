Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Washington College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Washington College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 28 tour videos for Washington College, so you can expect to spend between 84 to 140 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Washington College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Washington College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Washington College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Washington College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Chestertown, MD so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Washington College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Chestertown weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Washington College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Washington College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Washington College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Washington College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Chestertown if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Washington College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Washington College?

Below is a list of every Washington College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Washington College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Washington College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Washington College students!

What is city Chestertown, MD like?

Chestertown is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Washington College.

Who are the tour guides for Washington College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Washington College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Washington College tours:

Washington College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Washington College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Chestertown and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Washington College in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:21
Martha washington square
Julia Maslin Campus
Here I am in the center of campus answering some questions you may have 
00:15
An honest opinion on the dining hall
Julia Maslin Food
Sam shares her feelings on the food at WAC
00:32
Freshman housing
Julia Maslin Dorms
Mark gives a tour of his room!
00:22
Walking around campus
Julia Maslin Campus
Here I am walking around campus and answering some of your questions 
00:28
Daly hall
Julia Maslin Academics
A tour of one of the classrooms in Daly
00:29
Trim.6c6cfec3-bfce-4d16-adfd-cfb04703df97.mov
Julia Maslin Academics
Washin College Library 
00:12
Trim.8e6bf49c-4e4a-4a10-b5ae-2ad472c9b5af.mov
Julia Maslin Campus
Seating Area outside the library 
00:15
Julia shows you the campus green!
Julia Maslin Campus
One of the main quads at WAC!
00:22
Trim.79a124d7-aaba-460e-b30b-63b2a31f7753.mov
Julia Maslin Academics
This is a typical lecture hall on campus however there are only three because most classes are small
00:25
Trim.bd554bc7-23ef-4f8a-825a-6424c56404d2.mov
Julia Maslin Academics
This is an example of a typical classroom! Most classrooms use tables instead of desks but some rooms still have desks
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved