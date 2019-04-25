Sign Up
University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 9 tour videos for University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS), so you can expect to spend between 27 to 45 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Fort Smith, AR so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Fort Smith weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Fort Smith if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS)?

Below is a list of every University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) students!

What is city Fort Smith, AR like?

Fort Smith is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS).

Who are the tour guides for University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) tours:

University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Fort Smith and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) in person.

04:44
My campusreel intro: who am i and what is uafs?
Carol Phan Academics
Hey, hey, hey! My name is Carol Phan and I am your CampusReel ambassador for the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith. Some quick facts about me: I was born and raised in Fort Smith, AR and UAFS has always been in my field of vision for my studies for as long as I can remember. Also, I am a freshman completing my second semester of college! I recently declared Marketing as my major and I am so excited for what's to come! I used to be a General Studies major at UAFS, but have since then committed to Marketing. The General Studies major is an associate's degree intended for students who are undecided about what they want to pursue. It allows students to get the General Core requirements while exploring the many fields of study available. With this degree program, I was able to figure out my passion without the stress of getting behind in my bachelor's. Because of my exposure to many fields of studies, I have a fair view on what UAFS offers in terms of its academics. In this video, I talk a bit about my favorite and least favorite things about UAFS, as well as some student organizations I'm in.
03:21
Uafs student interview #1: katelynn
Carol Phan Interview
I have chosen to interview my friend, Katelynn, for my first student interview. She is a freshman English major who enjoys long romantic walks to the fridge. She recalls her first exposure with New-Student-Orientation and how it made her attracted to UAFS as her choice of institution. The hospitality of the staff is the highlight with UAFS, she says, and there's no problem finding help. She also gives her experience with the campus, as well as dorm life.
02:09
Uafs student interview #2: rachel
Carol Phan Interview
I have interviewed my friend, Rachel, for my second student interview. Rachel is a Criminal Justice major who intends on counseling those in need. Rachel chose UAFS for her education because it is close to home and is affordable. She loves the campus scenery and enjoys hammocking near the bell tower. She finds it hard to find a dislike about UAFS besides the abundance of squirrels on campus.
03:35
Boreham library tour!
Carol Phan Campus
This is my favorite spot on campus: whether it be for studying, lazying around, or for alone time! The library is a wonderfully built academic building that is focused on the student. The library provides all of the resources a student at UAFS would need: Endless shelves of books, rows of computer labs, private study rooms, secluded study tables, career services, and library receptionists for all academic questions you may have. The UAFS library website offers access to databases and catalogues, plenty to help with research projects. There are designated quiet study areas on the first and second floor to ensure that students study to their maximum potentials. If you need access to computers, there are computer areas on the first and second floors. Have a group of friends that you want to study with? Book a study room on the library website! You can pick the room and the allotted slot of time to study. There is a computer in each room and a whiteboard for brainstorming needs. My favorite area to study is on the second floor by the windows. I love pondering in between breaks of hardcore studying. If you have a last minute assignment and you need a place to study but the library is closed, don't worry! At the library at the front entrance, there is a 24-hour zone made available for your 3am moments. All you need to gain access is your ID card. Scan your card in the card scanner and you are in! In the 24-hour zone, there are computers and work desks. If you need to print items or check out books, make sure to have your ID ready. You'll need to swipe/scan your ID card to print and check out books.
01:34
Double-double suite tour!
Carol Phan Dorms
Here I give you a quick tour of the Lion's Den double-double suite. The Lion's Den is a suite-style residential hall primarily lived in by first-year students. These double-double rooms include 2 long twin beds, movable wardrobes, desks, and drawers as well as task desk chairs. 4-5 students will share a bathroom in a suite, depending if it's a double-double room, double-triple, or a single-single-double room. I did not film a tour of the double-triple room or the single-single-double room, but I will link the tour of those rooms from the UAFS website here: https://campuslife.uafs.edu/housing/prices-lions-den . I've been told that the double-triple room is the low cost option out of all three dorm styles available. Lion's Den is a 460 bed facility and each suite is located in a wing community with ~30 same gender students. They do have a co-ed wing (with same gender suites) and they're primarily for upper-class students.
02:27
My room tour!
Carol Phan Dorms
Since I don't live on campus, I decided to give you a tour of my room! It's very small, so my bed takes up 50% of the space hahaha. I have darkening curtains to help block out sunlight during the day if I feel like napping. 100% would recommend, curtains are really important for maintaining that sleep/awake schedule. Besides my bed, I have a drawer with all of my essentials on it. With no space for a desk, I show you my lap desk that I bought from Ikea. Lap desks have been my savior since I've begun college. I used to place my laptop on my pillow for support, but it didn't provide enough elevation and ended up with me in back pain from bending over. With the lap desk, I get the comfortableness of my bed with the ease of typing and writing. I chose to live at home because I wanted to save money, be close to family, and to not worry about missing any items. I love my room and I wouldn't trade it for a dorm!
03:53
Smith-pendergraft campus center tour!
Carol Phan Campus
Here is one of my favorite spots to hang around when I have a gap in my schedule! The campus center is known to be the gathering area for students, as it provides everything a student would need: Student services on the second floor, a bookstore, STARBUCKS, the box office, Chik-fil-A, Subway, and Oath's Pizza! Whether you want to grab a bite to eat, or simply to hang out, the campus center is the place to gooo. I actually have a nook in the campus center that not many people go to, I like doing my homework there and eating. On the second floor of the building, there is the cashier's office (so if you need to put money on your Lion's ID card, this is the place), the testing center (if you need to have accommodations for your tests), the financial aid office (any questions about the FAFSA process, pro-verify process, aid concerns, loans etc), the admission's office (questions regarding admission status), the record's office (transcripts, getting a new ID card, etc) and the advising offices (not all majors are advised here, check with your department to see where it is located at). The Student Government Association's office is also located in the Campus Center so if you have any concerns about student life, feel free to come in and discuss it with them!
03:07
Baldor technology center and rawc exterior tour!
Carol Phan Campus
I believe I took a tour of the Baldor building when I was in eighth grade. I do not remember what it looks like, but I show you the exterior. It's finals week here so the campus is pretty scarce with students since they're out studying. However, I show you one of favorite places on campus--the Recreation and Wellness Center. In the RAWC, there is a rock climbing wall (equipment is included, all levels of experience welcome), two full-sized basketball courts, all equipment needed for dem GAINZ, walking/jogging track, two studio rooms for group fitness/individual fitness use, and numerous group fitness classes throughout the week!!! I've been to yoga and zumba, but I have to say that zumba is my favorite. The instructor is amazing and it's a great time to have fun dancing to latin music! The RAWC also offers indoor cycling, cardio dance, and core crunch as options. The RAWC is exclusive to UAFS students and faculty, so all you need to gain access is your ID card!
01:54
Bell tower and campus green walkthrough!
Carol Phan Campus
The bell tower and the campus green are highly coveted areas where students love to praise. The greenery and spaciousness of the campus green makes it a great place to stroll through. With the bell tower as the highlight of the green, there's nothing more you can ask for! The bell tower rings at every hour with a classical instrumentals, so you'll know if you're on time or not ;) I enjoy sitting by the fountains in the fall and spring, it's so pretty! I also include a clip of the blue poles located around campus. They're there for safety, if you feel threatened, go toward the blue poles and look for the call center where campus police will be alerted to your destination. This ensures that the campus is safe and secure, so you won't have to worry about being in danger!
