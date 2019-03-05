Sign Up
Randolph-Macon College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Randolph-Macon College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Randolph-Macon College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Randolph-Macon College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Randolph-Macon College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Randolph-Macon College campus by taking you around Ashland. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Randolph-Macon College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Randolph-Macon College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Randolph-Macon College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Randolph-Macon College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Randolph-Macon College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Randolph-Macon College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Randolph-Macon College?

For your convenience, below is a list of Randolph-Macon College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Randolph-Macon College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Randolph-Macon College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Randolph-Macon College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Randolph-Macon College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Randolph-Macon College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Randolph-Macon College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Randolph-Macon College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Randolph-Macon College. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Randolph-Macon College and Ashland during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:47
Your tour guide: keira
Keira Beverly Interview
Hey! My name is Keira and I am going to be taking you all around Randolph-Macon College's campus. It may be small, but it's MIGHTY!
02:28
Classroom experience & setup
Keira Beverly Academics
This is a typical classroom in Copley Science Center where I have most of my major classes. Our school is pretty small with class sizes of only about 25 students maximum, so our classrooms are not as large as most other schools! I also give some information about the classroom experience at Macon.
01:44
Typical weeknight at macon
Keira Beverly Academics
A typical weeknight for me usually means meetings, workshops, and lots of homework. Here you'll see a couple of "talks" that I went to on campus to help with my job search, and my roommate and I struggling through a study session!
01:25
Physics labs at macon
Keira Beverly Academics
These are a couple of smaller labs that we have in my department. If you want to see bigger (and newer) labs for Chem or Bio, you can check out my "Brock-li"video (coming soon).
02:22
Estes dining hall!
Keira Beverly Food
This is out buffet style dining hall! Watch my friends and I have lunch on "Wing Wednesday", then I'll explain our meal plan system.
01:45
My daily schedule (busy)!
Keira Beverly Academics
I take you through my busiest day of the week: Wednesday! (Clips from class in session)
00:59
Brock commons: coffee & fast food!
Keira Beverly Food
Let me show me Brock Commons! This is where we can grab a quick bite in between classes or have a meal with our friends. There is also a coffee shop that stays open until 1 AM during the week!
02:14
Quick & quiet: mcgraw-page library
Keira Beverly Academics
At R-MC we have one main library that has everything you need. 3D Printing, 24-Hour study room, free tutoring, you name it!
03:43
My senior apartment: birdsong hall
Keira Beverly Dorms
Welcome to my crib! I live in the Birdsong Apartments on campus. The apartment comes with a kitchen, a living room, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and your own laundry appliances! All bedrooms are singles.
00:53
Day field!
Keira Beverly Campus
Unfortunately, it's not football season. Enjoy this brief tour of Day Field! It is used for football, soccer, lacrosse, and field hockey.
