Randolph-Macon College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Randolph-Macon College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 26 tour videos for Randolph-Macon College, so you can expect to spend between 78 to 130 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Randolph-Macon College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Randolph-Macon College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Randolph-Macon College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Randolph-Macon College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Ashland, VA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Randolph-Macon College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Ashland weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Randolph-Macon College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Randolph-Macon College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Randolph-Macon College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Randolph-Macon College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Ashland if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Randolph-Macon College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Randolph-Macon College?

Below is a list of every Randolph-Macon College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Randolph-Macon College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Randolph-Macon College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Randolph-Macon College students!

What is city Ashland, VA like?

Ashland is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Randolph-Macon College.

Who are the tour guides for Randolph-Macon College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Randolph-Macon College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Randolph-Macon College tours:

Randolph-Macon College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Randolph-Macon College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Ashland and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Randolph-Macon College in person.

01:47
Your tour guide: keira
Keira Beverly Interview
Hey! My name is Keira and I am going to be taking you all around Randolph-Macon College's campus. It may be small, but it's MIGHTY!
02:28
Classroom experience & setup
Keira Beverly Academics
This is a typical classroom in Copley Science Center where I have most of my major classes. Our school is pretty small with class sizes of only about 25 students maximum, so our classrooms are not as large as most other schools! I also give some information about the classroom experience at Macon.
01:44
Typical weeknight at macon
Keira Beverly Academics
A typical weeknight for me usually means meetings, workshops, and lots of homework. Here you'll see a couple of "talks" that I went to on campus to help with my job search, and my roommate and I struggling through a study session!
01:25
Physics labs at macon
Keira Beverly Academics
These are a couple of smaller labs that we have in my department. If you want to see bigger (and newer) labs for Chem or Bio, you can check out my "Brock-li"video (coming soon).
02:22
Estes dining hall!
Keira Beverly Food
This is out buffet style dining hall! Watch my friends and I have lunch on "Wing Wednesday", then I'll explain our meal plan system.
01:45
My daily schedule (busy)!
Keira Beverly Academics
I take you through my busiest day of the week: Wednesday! (Clips from class in session)
00:59
Brock commons: coffee & fast food!
Keira Beverly Food
Let me show me Brock Commons! This is where we can grab a quick bite in between classes or have a meal with our friends. There is also a coffee shop that stays open until 1 AM during the week!
02:14
Quick & quiet: mcgraw-page library
Keira Beverly Academics
At R-MC we have one main library that has everything you need. 3D Printing, 24-Hour study room, free tutoring, you name it!
03:43
My senior apartment: birdsong hall
Keira Beverly Dorms
Welcome to my crib! I live in the Birdsong Apartments on campus. The apartment comes with a kitchen, a living room, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and your own laundry appliances! All bedrooms are singles.
00:53
Day field!
Keira Beverly Campus
Unfortunately, it's not football season. Enjoy this brief tour of Day Field! It is used for football, soccer, lacrosse, and field hockey.
