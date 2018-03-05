Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Syracuse University (SU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit Syracuse University (SU)?

Visiting Syracuse University (SU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Syracuse University (SU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Syracuse as well. Remember that Syracuse is also catering to 14620 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Syracuse University (SU)?

The Syracuse University (SU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Syracuse. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Quality Inn & Suites Downtown at Syracuse University (SU)
  • Parkview Hotel at Syracuse University (SU)
  • Marriott Syracuse Downtown at Syracuse University (SU)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Syracuse Downtown at Armory Square at Syracuse University (SU)
  • Hotel Skyler Syracuse, Tapestry Collection by Hilton at Syracuse University (SU)
  • Barrington Manor at Syracuse University (SU)
  • Jefferson Clinton Hotel at Syracuse University (SU)
  • Crowne Plaza Syracuse at Syracuse University (SU)
  • Aloft Syracuse Inner Harbor at Syracuse University (SU)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Syracuse Downtown at Armory Square at Syracuse University (SU)
  • Budget Inn at Syracuse University (SU)
  • Sheraton Syracuse University Hotel & Conference Center at Syracuse University (SU)
  • Ophelia's Garden Inn at Syracuse University (SU)
  • Comfort Inn Carrier Circle at Syracuse University (SU)
  • State Fair Motel at Syracuse University (SU)
  • WC Lipe Mansion at Syracuse University (SU)
  • Hampton Inn & Suites Syracuse Erie Blvd/I-690 at Syracuse University (SU)
  • Econo Lodge at Syracuse University (SU)
  • Turtle St Bed and Breakfast at Syracuse University (SU)
  • Genesee Grande Hotel at Syracuse University (SU)
  • Embassy Suites by Hilton Syracuse Destiny USA at Syracuse University (SU)
  • B&B Turtle Street at Syracuse University (SU)

What do families do in Syracuse when they visit Syracuse University (SU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Syracuse. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Syracuse University (SU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Syracuse.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Syracuse University (SU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:17
Meet melanie! she shows you the quad!
Campus
When it's warm out you can find the majority of the students hanging out on the quad/doing their homework/sitting on the grass etc. The quad is one of the main parts on campus (however the promenade is still the central part). If you have classes in HBC or any of the science buildings you will have to walk through the quad almost every day!
00:39
Faq with melanie!
Campus
Syracuse winters are known to be brutal. Syracuse was ranked the #1 snowiest city in America. However, our school spirit makes up for the mild hypothermia that you may get when outside. #bleedorange
00:41
Melanie shows you around bird library!
Food
Bird Library is one of the two libraries on campus. Bird is open 24/7 and has a cafe on the first floor. Students often camp out in Bird and even spend their nights here (especially during midterms and finals!)
00:21
Welcome to the newhouse school of public communications!
Academics
Syracuse University is known for its amazing communications program. Newhouse School of Public communications #1 in the nation for communications (undergrad) and journalism (graduate) programs! Some famous alumni that have went here are Dick Clark, Bob Costas, Marv Albert etc.
00:27
Mel shows you the schine underground
Campus
Schine Underground is home to many on campus concerts and activity fairs! New students often don't know that this place exists, however if you follow the labyrinth- like stairs in the middle of the student center you will end up at Schine Underground!
00:21
West campus and starbucks!
Food
Although most if not all SU students are huge fans of Dunkin Donuts, the West Campus Starbucks is a life saver! This Starbucks location accepts your student ID card as a type of payment and is a 5 minute walk from most freshman dorms!
00:25
Bbb gym!
Dorms
The BBB gym is attached to the residence hall so you don't have to go outside in the brutal winters to get to the work out facility. Other gyms on campus include the Women's Building, Archibald, Marshall Square mall gym, Ernie etc. To get inside the gyms you nee dot bring your student ID and other swipe in or sign in by hand before entering the facility!
00:28
Hungry? check out the brockway dining hall
Food
The Brockway dining hall is connected to the rest of the building so you don't have to go outside if you're feeling hungry! A different menu is served every day and all you need to get inside is your student ID card. The only downside to this dining hall is the fact that it closes at 7:30 pm, however the rest of the dining halls on campus stay open until 9 pm daily. (PS. During finals week all dining halls stay open until midnight!)
00:07
All good things must come to an end!
Campus
Always remember, GO ORANGE!!
00:16
Welcome to syracuse university!
Campus
Hey, CampusReel. My name is Elizabeth, and I am so excited to show you around my 2nd home, Syracuse University in central upstate New York.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved