How long do Saint Mary's University of Minnesota tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 45 tour videos for Saint Mary's University of Minnesota, so you can expect to spend between 135 to 225 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Saint Mary's University of Minnesota and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Saint Mary's University of Minnesota tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Saint Mary's University of Minnesota tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Saint Mary's University of Minnesota in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Winona, MN so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Winona weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Saint Mary's University of Minnesota website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Saint Mary's University of Minnesota tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Saint Mary's University of Minnesota starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Saint Mary's University of Minnesota students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Winona if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Saint Mary's University of Minnesota admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota?

Below is a list of every Saint Mary's University of Minnesota building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Saint Mary's University of Minnesota tour?

All CampusReel tours for Saint Mary's University of Minnesota include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Saint Mary's University of Minnesota students!

What is city Winona, MN like?

Winona is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota.

Who are the tour guides for Saint Mary's University of Minnesota on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Saint Mary's University of Minnesota tours:

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Saint Mary's University of Minnesota is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Winona and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Saint Mary's University of Minnesota in person.

