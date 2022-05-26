Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Saint Mary's University of Minnesota tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 45 tour videos for Saint Mary's University of Minnesota, so you can expect to spend between 135 to 225 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Saint Mary's University of Minnesota and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Saint Mary's University of Minnesota tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Saint Mary's University of Minnesota tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Saint Mary's University of Minnesota in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Winona, MN so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Winona weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Saint Mary's University of Minnesota website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Saint Mary's University of Minnesota tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Saint Mary's University of Minnesota starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Saint Mary's University of Minnesota students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Winona if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Saint Mary's University of Minnesota admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota?

Below is a list of every Saint Mary's University of Minnesota building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Saint Mary's University of Minnesota tour?

All CampusReel tours for Saint Mary's University of Minnesota include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Saint Mary's University of Minnesota students!

What is city Winona, MN like?

Winona is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota.

Who are the tour guides for Saint Mary's University of Minnesota on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Saint Mary's University of Minnesota tours:

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Saint Mary's University of Minnesota is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Winona and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Saint Mary's University of Minnesota in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:13
Why caden chose smumn
Demo Account Campus
Why Caden Chose SMUMN
00:54
Meet brianna, a health sciences student at smumn
Demo Account Campus
Meet Brianna, a Health Sciences Student at SMUMN
00:35
Why chris chose smumn
Demo Account Campus
Why Chris Chose SMUMN
01:08
Ej's experience as a transfer student at smumn
Demo Account Campus
Ej's Experience as a Transfer Student at SMUMN
01:23
Why gino chose smumn
Demo Account Campus
Why Gino Chose SMUMN
01:01
Students, faculty, location: why jose loves smumn
Demo Account Campus
Students, Faculty, Location: Why Jose Loves SMUMN
01:18
Athletics at smumn with jose
Demo Account Campus
Athletics at SMUMN with Jose
01:23
Campus facilities at smumn with jose
Demo Account Campus
Campus Facilities at SMUMN with Jose
00:43
Why kate chose smumn
Demo Account Campus
Why Kate Chose SMUMN
01:08
Social life at smumn with mike
Demo Account Campus
Social Life at SMUMN with Mike
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved