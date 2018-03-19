How long do Skidmore College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 26 tour videos for Skidmore College, so you can expect to spend between 78 to 130 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Skidmore College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Skidmore College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Skidmore College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Skidmore College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Saratoga Springs, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Skidmore College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Saratoga Springs weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Skidmore College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Skidmore College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Skidmore College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Skidmore College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Saratoga Springs if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Skidmore College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Skidmore College?

Below is a list of every Skidmore College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Skidmore College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Skidmore College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Skidmore College students!

What is city Saratoga Springs, NY like?

Saratoga Springs is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Skidmore College.

Who are the tour guides for Skidmore College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Skidmore College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Skidmore College tours:

Skidmore College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Skidmore College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Saratoga Springs and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Skidmore College in person.

