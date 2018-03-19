Sign Up
Skidmore College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Skidmore College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 26 tour videos for Skidmore College, so you can expect to spend between 78 to 130 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Skidmore College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Skidmore College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Skidmore College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Skidmore College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Saratoga Springs, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Skidmore College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Saratoga Springs weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Skidmore College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Skidmore College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Skidmore College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Skidmore College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Saratoga Springs if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Skidmore College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Skidmore College?

Below is a list of every Skidmore College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Skidmore College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Skidmore College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Skidmore College students!

What is city Saratoga Springs, NY like?

Saratoga Springs is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Skidmore College.

Who are the tour guides for Skidmore College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Skidmore College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Skidmore College tours:

Skidmore College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Skidmore College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Saratoga Springs and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Skidmore College in person.

00:28
Meet your tour guide alicia!
Meet your tour guide Alicia, hear a little about her background and get ready to get to know Skidmore College.
01:17
Take a peak inside a freshman dorm
Dorms
See what a typical freshman triple looks like. Most freshmen live in triples, some lucky ones live in doubles. See what a typical suite is like and what it has to offer. The dorms in Skidmore all come with window seats which are great for studying and relaxing. At Skidmore, you get matched with your roommates through a survey about living habits. Living in a triple is a really great experience and forms amazing friendships.
02:27
Everything you need to know about skidmore
Academics
Let's talk about Skidmore College: Size, location, and Alicia's personal experience at Skidmore.
01:14
Welcome to the lucy scribner library
Campus
The Lucy Scribner Library, named after our founder, is the only library on campus. It offers the best research and academic resources and often hosts very fun, interactive and (during midterms and finals) relaxing events like coffee hour and service dog visits. The library is a great place to meet friends and study or start a research project.
02:08
Touring the lucy scribner library (part two)
Campus
The Lucy Scribner Library, named after our founder, is the only library on campus. It offers the best research and academic resources and often hosts very fun, interactive and (during midterms and finals) relaxing events like coffee hour and service dog visits. The library is a great place to meet friends and study or start a research project.
04:00
Alex's tour of the dana science center tour
Academics
Alex takes the lead in this video as she gives a tour of the science building. The Dana Science Center, referred to as Dana, is the science hub and has all the labs on campus. Due to Skidmore's breadth requirements everyone has at least one class in Dana at some point during their time at Skidmore.
01:43
Join us on our journey to saratoga springs
Skidmore College is located in Saratoga Springs. Saratoga Springs is a quaint, little town known for its horse-racing track. Saratoga is a great place for escaping the Skidmore bubble and going to work in coffee shops. There's lots of great food options and places to go in town. There's a CVS within walking distance and a Walmart and Target than you can take the bus to.
02:28
Our journey to saratoga springs (part two)
Skidmore College is located in Saratoga Springs. Saratoga Springs is a quaint, little town known for its horse-racing track. Saratoga is a great place for escaping the Skidmore bubble and going to work in coffee shops. There's lots of great food options and places to go in town. There's a CVS within walking distance and a Walmart and Target than you can take the bus to.
01:50
Palamountain hall and the world languages department
Academics
The 4th floor of Palamountain is home the the world language department. At Skidmore all students are required to take at least one foreign language class, so everyone has a class on this floor at some point. Many different languages are offered at Skidmore and you can always petition to do a self-taught language (I have a friend doing self-taught Lithuanian). Skidmore has a lot of resources to help people taking languages, like drilling, tutoring and conversation groups.
01:23
Art and business: where two worlds collide
Academics
Filene hall is home to both the Art History and Economics departments. Filene is tucked behind the library and the arts' building. It include's one of Skidmore's auditoriums.
