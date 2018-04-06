Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

Colgate University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Colgate University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 89 tour videos for Colgate University , so you can expect to spend between 267 to 445 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Colgate University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Colgate University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Colgate University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Colgate University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Hamilton, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Colgate University , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Hamilton weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Colgate University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Colgate University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Colgate University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Colgate University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Hamilton if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Colgate University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Colgate University ?

Below is a list of every Colgate University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Colgate University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Colgate University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Colgate University students!

What is city Hamilton, NY like?

Hamilton is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Colgate University .

Who are the tour guides for Colgate University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Colgate University . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Colgate University tours:

Colgate University , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Colgate University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Hamilton and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Colgate University in person.

Trending Now
00:43
Check out 'the coop', colgate's student center
Campus
00:38
Welcome to the "diversity hub on campus", alana cultural center
Campus
00:31
Wil introduces the ho science center!
Academics
00:34
Take a walk through the residential quad at colgate!
Campus
00:34
"one of the most recognizable features of colgate is our chapel"
Academics
00:36
Wil takes a walk to frank dining hall
Food
00:29
Check out colgate's 24/7 cafeteria: frank dining hall!
Food
00:32
Wil explains freshman housing options at colgate
Dorms
FROM THE EDITOR As a domestic or international student, you ought to be concerned about living at Colgate University. That’s why we’ve created a complete guide to Colgate University housing and dorms, to help you figure out the best Colgate University dorm for you. Colgate University is a friendly and healthy community, and these video have everything you need to ensure you have an amazing time at Colgate University. In this Colgate University dorm tour, you get to experience what it is like living in the housing on campus and off campus. This dorm tour takes place in Curtiss Hall, an on-campus dorm and residence hall. There are a variety of Colgate University residence halls and Colgate University housing options, and CampusReel hosts videos from a number of the best Colgate University housing options. Usually, the housing options for freshman differ from housing options for upperclassman. What are the best Colgate University freshman dorms? You can watch all of the Colgate University dorm tours here to see for yourself and find a guide to Colgate dorms along with the above video. The Colgate University housing and dormitory options include Andrews Hall, East Hall, West Hall, Drake Hall, Parker Commons, Stillman Hall and Gate House. The university provides everything you need, including comfortable beds and large storage sections. Colgate University housing in Curtis Hall on campus makes it easy for you to appreciate your time at the university while securing full use of the amenities. What could be more satisfying than having everything accessible at one housing facility? Access friends, living utilities and tons of amenities right when you need them. Colgate University dorm rooms are spacious and consist of all the essential components you require to feel content, quite like how it is at home. Most rooms are decently sized and often have room for a refrigerator. Colgate University dorm rooms are great just as they are though you can always give them a unique look with inspirational decorating ideas. In this Colgate University dorm tour, you will get to see what it is like from the inside of a dorm room to provide you with a clear picture of what to expect. With distinct residence halls on campus with different styles, you are far away from being disappointed. This Colgate University housing video tour is an amazing way to experience life on campus. So be prepared to make use of the accessible and affordable housing on-campus to compliment your stay at Colgate University. Different room sizes and room types are available to accommodate different setups and needs. They include singles, double, three-person suites, and four-person suites. Spend your time among the robust residential community and benefit from the variety of living options for your peace of mind. Making Colgate dorms your home means making the most out of the Colgate University campus life. So begin your journey with confidence and progress towards becoming self-directed individuals. Colgate University housing on campus means relaxing in the height of comfort with eco-friendly and stylish room furniture. So come live the Colgate University and use this Colgate University dorm tour in Curtis Hall as your gateway to the glorious days ahead.
00:34
Wil introduces the career services center at colgate!
Campus
00:20
Welcome to persson hall!
Academics
