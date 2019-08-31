How long do Lafayette College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 5 tour videos for Lafayette College, so you can expect to spend between 15 to 25 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Lafayette College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Lafayette College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Lafayette College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Lafayette College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Easton, PA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Lafayette College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Easton weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Lafayette College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Lafayette College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Lafayette College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Lafayette College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Easton if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Lafayette College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Lafayette College?

Below is a list of every Lafayette College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Lafayette College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Lafayette College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Lafayette College students!

What is city Easton, PA like?

Easton is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Lafayette College.

Who are the tour guides for Lafayette College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Lafayette College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Lafayette College tours:

Lafayette College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Lafayette College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Easton and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Lafayette College in person.

Check out these related virtual tours: