CAMPUSREEL

Slippery Rock University (SRU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Slippery Rock University (SRU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Slippery Rock University (SRU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Slippery Rock University (SRU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Slippery Rock University (SRU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Slippery Rock University (SRU) campus by taking you around Slippery Rock. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Slippery Rock University (SRU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Slippery Rock University (SRU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Slippery Rock University (SRU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Slippery Rock University (SRU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Slippery Rock University (SRU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Slippery Rock University (SRU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Slippery Rock University (SRU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Slippery Rock University (SRU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Slippery Rock University (SRU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Slippery Rock University (SRU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Slippery Rock University (SRU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Slippery Rock University (SRU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Slippery Rock University (SRU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Slippery Rock University (SRU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Slippery Rock University (SRU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Slippery Rock University (SRU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Slippery Rock University (SRU) and Slippery Rock during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

03:18
Get to know paxton | a senior biology major and spanish minor
Demo Account Campus
Follow Paxton around the quad and get to know a little more about SRU. Paxton talks about why she chose the Rock as her home, some different things she does around campus and her future plans to stay at SRU for graduate school.
06:03
Learn more about hannah | a junior public relations strategic communication and media department
Hannah Slope Interview
Hannah talks about why she chose the Rock as her home for the next four years. Hannah talks about the different opportunities that Slippery Rock has to offer including intramural sports and clubs and organizations that she is involved in. As a Strategic Communication and Media Department student Hannah also talks about her first experiences in the department as well.
02:34
Meet avery | a junior healthcare administration management and pre-physical therapy 3+3 major
Avery Clukey Campus
Avery talks about his personal experiences with choosing SRU and talks about his house analogy -- it doesn’t matter what is inside the house that matters but about the neighborhood around it. Avery talks about how he likes the SRU community and how the campus is located just outside of Pittsburgh.
05:36
Get to know alyssa | a junior exercise science major at sru
Alyssa Watts Interview
Alyssa talks about choosing a school that is more rural. In the video, Alyssa talks about why she chose SRU based on the school’s reputation, cost, campus and for the professors. One of Alyssa’s favorite things about the Rock is that she always has something to do around campus and the community.
03:41
Introducing hailey | a junior strategic communication and media major
Hailey Robbins
Come get to know Hailey as she tells you a little about herself, everything that she is involved in around campus and shows you around her hometown of Williamsport, PA.
01:45
Meet courtney | an integrated marketing communication major and business administration and leadership minor
Courtney Page Interview
Courtney talks to you about why she loves SRU and why she chose the school. Throughout the video she takes you on her walk to campus and since she is a student-athlete she also shows you around Mihalik-Thompson Stadium and where her locker room is.
01:30
Meet mia | a student at slippery rock university
Mia Graziani Interview
Come and meet Mia, a junior Healthcare Administration major at SRU. Through this video, Mia will give you some tips to remember when walking around campus. Mia talks about all of the ways that you can get involved on campus and how the Rock is like home.
05:05
Paxton shows you around the vincent science center which is her home away from home
Paxton Fetterman Academics
In this video, Paxton gives a tour of the Vincent Science Center where a lot of science, math, psychology class and more are held. She also talks more in-depth about being a biology major as well as a more in-depth look at labs and research.
12:43
Meet taron | a student at slippery rock university
Taron Polk Interview
Insert descriptionIn this video, Taron talks about everything SRU -- from the clubs and orgs that he was involved in as well the clubs, the clubs and orgs fair as well as the benefits of getting involved
07:19
Classroom review of sru | follow along with alyssa as she discusses different classrooms at sru
Alyssa Watts Academics
In this classroom review Alyssa talks about different class sizes, office hours with professors and major differences between high school and college.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved