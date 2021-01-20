How long do Slippery Rock University (SRU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 160 tour videos for Slippery Rock University (SRU), so you can expect to spend between 480 to 800 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Slippery Rock University (SRU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Slippery Rock University (SRU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Slippery Rock University (SRU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Slippery Rock University (SRU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Slippery Rock, PA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Slippery Rock University (SRU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Slippery Rock weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Slippery Rock University (SRU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Slippery Rock University (SRU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Slippery Rock University (SRU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Slippery Rock University (SRU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Slippery Rock if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Slippery Rock University (SRU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Slippery Rock University (SRU)?

Below is a list of every Slippery Rock University (SRU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Slippery Rock University (SRU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Slippery Rock University (SRU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Slippery Rock University (SRU) students!

What is city Slippery Rock, PA like?

Slippery Rock is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Slippery Rock University (SRU).

Who are the tour guides for Slippery Rock University (SRU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Slippery Rock University (SRU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Slippery Rock University (SRU) tours:

Slippery Rock University (SRU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Slippery Rock University (SRU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Slippery Rock and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Slippery Rock University (SRU) in person.

