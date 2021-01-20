Sign Up
Slippery Rock University (SRU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Slippery Rock University (SRU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 160 tour videos for Slippery Rock University (SRU), so you can expect to spend between 480 to 800 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Slippery Rock University (SRU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Slippery Rock University (SRU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Slippery Rock University (SRU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Slippery Rock University (SRU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Slippery Rock, PA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Slippery Rock University (SRU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Slippery Rock weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Slippery Rock University (SRU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Slippery Rock University (SRU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Slippery Rock University (SRU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Slippery Rock University (SRU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Slippery Rock if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Slippery Rock University (SRU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Slippery Rock University (SRU)?

Below is a list of every Slippery Rock University (SRU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Slippery Rock University (SRU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Slippery Rock University (SRU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Slippery Rock University (SRU) students!

What is city Slippery Rock, PA like?

Slippery Rock is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Slippery Rock University (SRU).

Who are the tour guides for Slippery Rock University (SRU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Slippery Rock University (SRU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Slippery Rock University (SRU) tours:

Slippery Rock University (SRU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Slippery Rock University (SRU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Slippery Rock and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Slippery Rock University (SRU) in person.

Trending Content

03:18
Get to know paxton | a senior biology major and spanish minor
Demo Account Campus
Follow Paxton around the quad and get to know a little more about SRU. Paxton talks about why she chose the Rock as her home, some different things she does around campus and her future plans to stay at SRU for graduate school.
06:03
Learn more about hannah | a junior public relations strategic communication and media department
Hannah Slope Interview
Hannah talks about why she chose the Rock as her home for the next four years. Hannah talks about the different opportunities that Slippery Rock has to offer including intramural sports and clubs and organizations that she is involved in. As a Strategic Communication and Media Department student Hannah also talks about her first experiences in the department as well.
02:34
Meet avery | a junior healthcare administration management and pre-physical therapy 3+3 major
Avery Clukey Campus
Avery talks about his personal experiences with choosing SRU and talks about his house analogy -- it doesn’t matter what is inside the house that matters but about the neighborhood around it. Avery talks about how he likes the SRU community and how the campus is located just outside of Pittsburgh.
05:36
Get to know alyssa | a junior exercise science major at sru
Alyssa Watts Interview
Alyssa talks about choosing a school that is more rural. In the video, Alyssa talks about why she chose SRU based on the school’s reputation, cost, campus and for the professors. One of Alyssa’s favorite things about the Rock is that she always has something to do around campus and the community.
03:41
Introducing hailey | a junior strategic communication and media major
Hailey Robbins
Come get to know Hailey as she tells you a little about herself, everything that she is involved in around campus and shows you around her hometown of Williamsport, PA.
01:45
Meet courtney | an integrated marketing communication major and business administration and leadership minor
Courtney Page Interview
Courtney talks to you about why she loves SRU and why she chose the school. Throughout the video she takes you on her walk to campus and since she is a student-athlete she also shows you around Mihalik-Thompson Stadium and where her locker room is.
01:30
Meet mia | a student at slippery rock university
Mia Graziani Interview
Come and meet Mia, a junior Healthcare Administration major at SRU. Through this video, Mia will give you some tips to remember when walking around campus. Mia talks about all of the ways that you can get involved on campus and how the Rock is like home.
05:05
Paxton shows you around the vincent science center which is her home away from home
Paxton Fetterman Academics
In this video, Paxton gives a tour of the Vincent Science Center where a lot of science, math, psychology class and more are held. She also talks more in-depth about being a biology major as well as a more in-depth look at labs and research.
12:43
Meet taron | a student at slippery rock university
Taron Polk Interview
Insert descriptionIn this video, Taron talks about everything SRU -- from the clubs and orgs that he was involved in as well the clubs, the clubs and orgs fair as well as the benefits of getting involved
07:19
Classroom review of sru | follow along with alyssa as she discusses different classrooms at sru
Alyssa Watts Academics
In this classroom review Alyssa talks about different class sizes, office hours with professors and major differences between high school and college.
