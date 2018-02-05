SUNY College at Oswego
2024 SUNY Oswego Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 94.0% of freshman live on campus at SUNY Oswego?
What type of housing does SUNY Oswego provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at SUNY Oswego, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|90.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|9.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|1.0
What are the dorms like at SUNY College at Oswego ?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, SUNY College at Oswego dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of SUNY College at Oswego , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make SUNY College at Oswego feel like home!
- Penfield Library Dorm at SUNY College at Oswego
- Cooper Dining Hall Dorm at SUNY College at Oswego
- Tyler Hall Dorm at SUNY College at Oswego
- SUNY Oswego Dorm at SUNY College at Oswego
- Oneida Hall Dorm at SUNY College at Oswego
- Littlepage Dining Hall & Glimmerglass Fitness Center Dorm at SUNY College at Oswego
- Lanigan Hall Dorm at SUNY College at Oswego
- Centennial Dr Dorm at SUNY College at Oswego
- Richard S. Shineman Center Dorm at SUNY College at Oswego
- Campus Center Hockey Rink Dorm at SUNY College at Oswego
- Onondaga Hall Dorm at SUNY College at Oswego
- Sweet Rd Dorm at SUNY College at Oswego
- Marano Campus Center Dorm at SUNY College at Oswego
- Sheldon Hall Dorm at SUNY College at Oswego
- Mahar Hall Dorm at SUNY College at Oswego
What are the dimensions of SUNY College at Oswego dorm rooms?
The SUNY College at Oswego dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of SUNY College at Oswego on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and SUNY College at Oswego likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours: