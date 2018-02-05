Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

SUNY College at Oswego

2024 SUNY Oswego Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 94.0% of freshman live on campus at SUNY Oswego?

What type of housing does SUNY Oswego provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at SUNY Oswego, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 90.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true 9.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 1.0

What are the dorms like at SUNY College at Oswego ?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, SUNY College at Oswego dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of SUNY College at Oswego , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make SUNY College at Oswego feel like home!

What are the dimensions of SUNY College at Oswego dorm rooms?

The SUNY College at Oswego dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of SUNY College at Oswego on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and SUNY College at Oswego likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dorms Reviews

02:04
oneida hall
Dorms
Corey Shows around Oneida Hall
00:20
campus and west side
Dorms
Corey Shows Center of Campus and West Side
01:56
Coreys morning routine
Dorms
I'm gonna take you to my morning routine before going to school.
02:16
College dorm room essentials
Judie Venezuela Dorms
Grab a pen and a paper! To avoid overpacking a made a list on what you should bring in college.
02:41
Corey's driving tour of dorms
Dorms
Corey's driving tour of dorms around the campus.
01:09
Hart hall dorm tour
Judie Venezuela Dorms
Here are the perks in living at Hart Hall! A lot of students living in Hart Hall come from different backgrounds and countries.
00:49
It's ya girl carla!!!
Dorms
Hi! My name is Carla and I go to SUNY Oswego. I honestly tried to not look as tired as I am in real life (just moved in) but I hope you enjoy this introduction:) Let's go Lakers!!!
02:15
Oh what a suite life! get it?
Dorms
Living in a suite is fun when you're living with your friends. There are 5 of us which is supposedly 6 but my roommate is not coming back so I have the room all to myself. They are my friends since the first day of freshman year and I love them so dearly :) I live at Onondaga Hall but we don't call it Onondaga. We call it Daga. Daga is the only resident hall that has suites and some triplets. Other halls such as the Lakeside, Oneida, Hart hall has regular dorm rooms (so only 2 people). It's rare for freshman to be able to live at Daga, its mostly upper class men that lives here.
01:17
Check out a typical dorm room in oneida hall
Dorms
this is my friends dorrm room, You can have an option with your bed to lofted or not.
00:22
Yes, suny oswego is on lake ontario but...
Dorms
lake ontario freezes during winter.
SHOW MORE

SUNY College at Oswego

01:56
Coreys morning routine
Dorms
I'm gonna take you to my morning routine before going to school.
02:41
Corey's driving tour of dorms
Dorms
Corey's driving tour of dorms around the campus.
01:09
Hart hall dorm tour
Judie Venezuela Dorms
Here are the perks in living at Hart Hall! A lot of students living in Hart Hall come from different backgrounds and countries.

SUNY College at Oswego Oneida Hall

02:04
oneida hall
Dorms
Corey Shows around Oneida Hall
01:17
Check out a typical dorm room in oneida hall
Dorms
this is my friends dorrm room, You can have an option with your bed to lofted or not.

SUNY College at Oswego Onondaga Hall

00:49
It's ya girl carla!!!
Dorms
Hi! My name is Carla and I go to SUNY Oswego. I honestly tried to not look as tired as I am in real life (just moved in) but I hope you enjoy this introduction:) Let's go Lakers!!!
02:15
Oh what a suite life! get it?
Dorms
Living in a suite is fun when you're living with your friends. There are 5 of us which is supposedly 6 but my roommate is not coming back so I have the room all to myself. They are my friends since the first day of freshman year and I love them so dearly :) I live at Onondaga Hall but we don't call it Onondaga. We call it Daga. Daga is the only resident hall that has suites and some triplets. Other halls such as the Lakeside, Oneida, Hart hall has regular dorm rooms (so only 2 people). It's rare for freshman to be able to live at Daga, its mostly upper class men that lives here.

SUNY College at Oswego SUNY Oswego

00:20
campus and west side
Dorms
Corey Shows Center of Campus and West Side
02:16
College dorm room essentials
Judie Venezuela Dorms
Grab a pen and a paper! To avoid overpacking a made a list on what you should bring in college.
00:22
Yes, suny oswego is on lake ontario but...
Dorms
lake ontario freezes during winter.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved