Texas State University (TXST) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Texas State University (TXST) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Texas State University (TXST) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Texas State University (TXST) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Texas State University (TXST) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Texas State University (TXST) campus by taking you around San Marcos. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Texas State University (TXST) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Texas State University (TXST) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Texas State University (TXST) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Texas State University (TXST) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Texas State University (TXST) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Texas State University (TXST) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Texas State University (TXST)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Texas State University (TXST) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Texas State University (TXST) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Texas State University (TXST) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Texas State University (TXST) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Texas State University (TXST) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Texas State University (TXST) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Texas State University (TXST) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Texas State University (TXST) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Texas State University (TXST). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Texas State University (TXST) and San Marcos during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:31
Meet kaylah, an international studies major!
Kaylah Glaspie Academics
My name is Kaylah and this is a little about me as a Texas State University student! I have a top three for favorite classes and some tips on how to thrive as a college student on campus!
02:17
Meet kaylee, computer science major and marching band twirler!
Kaylee Williams Campus
Who I am and why I chose to come to Texas State University! Campus tours, my major, and student organizations all made an impact on my decision for college. Check out factors that influence my college decision and what I love about Texas State!
02:03
Meet brandon and his intro to san marcos, tx!
Brandon Doan Interview
Hi Everyone! My name is Brandon. I'm so excited to share my love for TXST with everyone watching. Hopefully, this video will give you a brief introduction to me, inspiration, some quick reasons on why I love TXST, and a glimpse of my beautiful campus! Go Bobcat!
02:04
Meet kelsey and her favorite things about txst!
Kelsey Caswell Interview
Hi! My name is Kelsey, and this video will tell you a little bit about me, my favorite places on campus, and why I chose Texas State!
01:11
Meet trey, a transfer student from houston!
Trey DeWitt Interview
Meet Trey, a transfer student from Houston!
05:05
Meet amanda, a business major from ft. worth!
Amanda Xavier Interview
Hi! Little introduction about me attending Texas State University. I have a major in Business Management and a minor in International Business.
01:31
Trey shows us old main and mass communications!
Trey DeWitt Academics
Mass Communications at Texas State University
01:58
Come to lunch with me (ivar's river pub)
Brandon Doan Food
Me and Amanda go on a lunch date to Ivar's River Rub. A delicious and cool restaurant next to the San Marcos River.
03:26
Residential life at texas state university!!
Chelsey Gonzalez Dorms
I am describing some of my favorite parts of living on campus at Texas State, and going into detail about some memories at my residential hall. Laurel Hall is on East campus and is a traditional style hall. We had many dining options around us both on and off campus and most academic buildings were near as well. Laurel Hall is a Living Learning Community (LLC) and houses Honors College students and Terry Scholars.
00:53
why we're excited about this semester at texas state university, part ii
Demo Account
Kaitlyn, Trey, Brandon, and Janie share what they are most excited for this coming semester!
