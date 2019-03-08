Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

University of Arizona Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do University of Arizona tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 53 tour videos for University of Arizona , so you can expect to spend between 159 to 265 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Arizona and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Arizona tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Arizona tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Arizona in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Tucson, AZ so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Arizona , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Tucson weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Arizona website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Arizona tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Arizona starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Arizona students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Tucson if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Arizona admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Arizona ?

Below is a list of every University of Arizona building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Arizona tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Arizona include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Arizona students!

What is city Tucson, AZ like?

Tucson is listed as East South Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Arizona .

Who are the tour guides for University of Arizona on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Arizona . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Arizona tours:

University of Arizona , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Arizona is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Tucson and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Arizona in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:24
Welcome to the university of arizona
Erynn Williams Campus
Welcome to The University of Arizona! I'm Erynn, and I'll be your CampusReel Guide! I'm super excited to show you what it's like to be a wildcat and take you around campus. We have so much to offer here at the UA, so get ready Campus Reel, it's gonna be great!
01:55
Let's check out the koffler building
Erynn Williams Campus
We are at the Koffler building. Here you can attend a lecture for some of your major sciences as well as attend your lab portions of the course. This is my favorite UA academic building for many reasons, but it also has some distinguishing features.
02:58
Let's talk lecture halls
Erynn Williams Academics
I am taking you inside of the Koffler building here on campus to show you what the lecture hall looks like that you'll be taking your science courses in. I love this building, mainly because Chemistry runs my life as a Pre-nursing student, so I spend a lot of time here. We're also going to talk a little bit about how lectures work.
01:23
Campus rec.
Erynn Williams Campus
Hey ya'll! Welcome to the campus rec! Unfortunately, I can't show you a whole ton of this building because I have to follow privacy rules that are set in place for the students working out here, but I can show you some of the best features, so let's check it out!
01:34
Welcome to the old main building
Erynn Williams Campus
Welcome to the Old Main building on the University of Arizona campus. This building holds so much history not just for the U of A campus, but the state of Arizona as well. This is a MUST see when you come to the UA campus.
00:52
Random perk of being a college student (hint: puppies everywhere)
Erynn Williams Campus
There are some random perks of being a college student on campus. One of them just so happens to be that in the name of science, the dean's office has puppies frequently. Additionally, you'll always find dogs on the mall with their owners.
02:32
Dorm room tour with ally!
Erynn Williams Dorms
Unfortunately, I don't live on campus, but don't worry! Ally is going to share her campus dorm with us! So, Let's check out the University Dorms!
01:17
Hidden campus gem. check it out!
Erynn Williams Campus
We are at the ENR2 Building as talked about in Ally's interview! You have to check it out because this building is WAY amazing!
06:47
Tips on juggling school and work
Erynn Williams Academics
I know how hard it is being a full-time college student while juggling a job on top of your academic and social life. My grades are important to me too, so here are some tips on how to be successful in college while working on the side.
03:36
Interview with ally!
Erynn Williams Interview
Let's talk a little bit about UofA, Greek life, and Tucson with Ally! UA is a ton of fun and there is so much to do!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved