University of Houston (UH) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of Houston (UH) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 30 tour videos for University of Houston (UH), so you can expect to spend between 90 to 150 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Houston (UH) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Houston (UH) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Houston (UH) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Houston (UH) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Houston, TX so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Houston (UH), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Houston weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Houston (UH) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Houston (UH) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Houston (UH) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Houston (UH) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Houston if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Houston (UH) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Houston (UH)?

Below is a list of every University of Houston (UH) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Houston (UH) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Houston (UH) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Houston (UH) students!

What is city Houston, TX like?

Houston is listed as East South Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Houston (UH).

Who are the tour guides for University of Houston (UH) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Houston (UH). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Houston (UH) tours:

University of Houston (UH), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Houston (UH) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Houston and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Houston (UH) in person.

01:10
Introduction video
Paisley Fernandez Interview
Hey guys! This is just my introduction video so you can know more about me before we tour my beautiful campus!
01:09
Fun at the rec
Paisley Fernandez Campus
The Rec at UH has multiple floors, many different areas to work out in, an indoor and outdoor pool, sauna, and courts. They also offer many group fitness classes to choose from, such as the Zumba class that my friends and I tried in the video! The rec’s membership is included in every student’s tuition and all students should be taking advantage of it!
01:13
Going to a lecture
Paisley Fernandez Academics
In this video we are going to Michael J. Cemo for a lecture that is part of our honors college curriculum. The class has a couple of hundred students (maybe 200?) and there are many lectures given in this hall.
01:16
The extra food optuons
Paisley Fernandez Food
The student center has many different options for fast food services (Chick-fil-a, Panda Express, Mondo Subs, Shasta’s Icecream, Freshii and McDonald’s). The food is typically very fresh and good, however, the lines (especially at Chick-fil-a) can get VERY crowded at lunch time. Most meal plans (purchased by students who live on campus) include 1-5 meal exchanges a week depending on the plan. A meal exchange is where you are able to get a meal from one of the fast food places for free.
01:23
The bauer school of business
Paisley Fernandez Academics
Here at UH I am a part of not only the Bauer school of business, but I am also a part of their honors program. Bauer is one of the most recognized business schools in the nation, especially our entrepreneurship center which is #2 in the nation. I absolutely love Bauer and all of the faculty, especially in the honors department.
02:01
The library
Paisley Fernandez Academics
The M.D. Anderson library is quite large with many floors and many students go here to study and print things for class. The Honors College classrooms are also located on the right side of the library, up the staircase that we climb in the video. The library typically stays open pretty late, and during finals week they have special hours and events that they host.
01:00
Inside an honors college classroom
Paisley Fernandez Academics
In this video we are in a Bauer Honors class called MIS Honors. As mentioned in the video, Bauer Honors vows to keep our classrooms small (less than approx. 24 students per class) and so we are able to learn in a personal atmosphere and interact more with our awesome professors!
01:37
Room tour!
Paisley Fernandez Dorms
This is my quaint little dorm room. Most freshman housing looks nearly identical to my room's setup (4 students per room); my dorm specifically is located in Cougar Village I.
02:27
Dorm room essentials
Paisley Fernandez Dorms
These are all of the things I think everyone should have if they live on campus!
01:01
The bowling alley
Paisley Fernandez Campus
The bowling alley is located on the bottom floor of the Student Center (UC). A lot of students come here to not only bowl, but also play arcade games and pool. It's super cheap to play and a fun time.
