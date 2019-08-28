How long do Northern Arizona University (NAU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 4 tour videos for Northern Arizona University (NAU), so you can expect to spend between 12 to 20 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Northern Arizona University (NAU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Northern Arizona University (NAU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Northern Arizona University (NAU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Northern Arizona University (NAU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Flagstaff, AZ so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Northern Arizona University (NAU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Flagstaff weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Northern Arizona University (NAU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Northern Arizona University (NAU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Northern Arizona University (NAU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Northern Arizona University (NAU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Flagstaff if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Northern Arizona University (NAU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Northern Arizona University (NAU)?

Below is a list of every Northern Arizona University (NAU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Northern Arizona University (NAU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Northern Arizona University (NAU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Northern Arizona University (NAU) students!

What is city Flagstaff, AZ like?

Flagstaff is listed as East South Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Northern Arizona University (NAU).

Who are the tour guides for Northern Arizona University (NAU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Northern Arizona University (NAU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Northern Arizona University (NAU) tours:

Northern Arizona University (NAU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Northern Arizona University (NAU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Flagstaff and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Northern Arizona University (NAU) in person.

