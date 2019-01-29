Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Texas Tech University (TTU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Texas Tech University (TTU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Texas Tech University (TTU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Texas Tech University (TTU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Texas Tech University (TTU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Texas Tech University (TTU) campus by taking you around Lubbock. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Texas Tech University (TTU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Texas Tech University (TTU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Texas Tech University (TTU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Texas Tech University (TTU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Texas Tech University (TTU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Texas Tech University (TTU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Texas Tech University (TTU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Texas Tech University (TTU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Texas Tech University (TTU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Texas Tech University (TTU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Texas Tech University (TTU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Texas Tech University (TTU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Texas Tech University (TTU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Texas Tech University (TTU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Texas Tech University (TTU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Texas Tech University (TTU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Texas Tech University (TTU) and Lubbock during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
02:03
Texas tech recreational center
Jonathan Richardson
The rec center is the place to be, but for more ways than you can imagine.
04:18
Interview with texas tech students
Jonathan Richardson Academics
Here's a great way to hear what goes on around campus, exactly from the mouths of real students.
06:18
Off campus vs campus student living options
Jonathan Richardson Dorms
Do you want to live on or off campus? This seems to be the most trivial question of all time. Here's some additional perspective that may aid in your decision.
01:58
Favorite places to eat around texas tech
Jonathan Richardson Food
The multitude of dining options around Lubbock, Texas are unmatched! watch for a detailed explanation on how we feed ourselves in a number of ways while living away from home.
01:46
Ttu classrooms
Jonathan Richardson Academics
Experiences in and out of the classrooms range in type for everyone! Texas Tech offers a unique classroom experience for each major and participant of that discipline.
02:29
Media and communications buildings + other important places
Jonathan Richardson Academics
Here's a walkthrough of my daily life around Texas Tech. What buildings I deem important and why I'd say so.
01:01
Holden hall (very important building)
Jonathan Richardson Academics
Holden Hall Holds multiple degree programs. This building is home to study rooms, text taking options, and even classrooms. Check out one of the buildings that every Tech Student is familiar with.
01:12
(mcom + eng) building
Jonathan Richardson Academics
Another building popular to the majority of Students. Have an exciting look at the Mass Communications, English, and Philosophy buildings
02:11
Closing remarks. (thank you and goodbye!)
Jonathan Richardson Campus
CampusReel is such a great experience! It really further connects you with your campus, student body, and self. I learned a lot more than I thought I would. If you're considering applying to be an ambassador for your school
00:56
Hello and welcome to texas tech university
Jonathan Richardson Campus
Hello. My name is Jonathan Richardson. I am a student at Texas Tech University pursuing my bachelors in Advertising and Communications (minor in Organizational Leadership). I can't wait for you to explore my university and hear why I value this experience so much!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved