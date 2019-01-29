Sign Up
Texas Tech University (TTU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Texas Tech University (TTU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 16 tour videos for Texas Tech University (TTU), so you can expect to spend between 48 to 80 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Texas Tech University (TTU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Texas Tech University (TTU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Texas Tech University (TTU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Texas Tech University (TTU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Lubbock, TX so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Texas Tech University (TTU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Lubbock weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Texas Tech University (TTU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Texas Tech University (TTU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Texas Tech University (TTU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Texas Tech University (TTU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Lubbock if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Texas Tech University (TTU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Texas Tech University (TTU)?

Below is a list of every Texas Tech University (TTU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Texas Tech University (TTU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Texas Tech University (TTU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Texas Tech University (TTU) students!

What is city Lubbock, TX like?

Lubbock is listed as East South Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Texas Tech University (TTU).

Who are the tour guides for Texas Tech University (TTU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Texas Tech University (TTU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Texas Tech University (TTU) tours:

Texas Tech University (TTU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Texas Tech University (TTU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Lubbock and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Texas Tech University (TTU) in person.

02:03
Texas tech recreational center
Jonathan Richardson
The rec center is the place to be, but for more ways than you can imagine.
04:18
Interview with texas tech students
Jonathan Richardson Academics
Here's a great way to hear what goes on around campus, exactly from the mouths of real students.
06:18
Off campus vs campus student living options
Jonathan Richardson Dorms
Do you want to live on or off campus? This seems to be the most trivial question of all time. Here's some additional perspective that may aid in your decision.
01:58
Favorite places to eat around texas tech
Jonathan Richardson Food
The multitude of dining options around Lubbock, Texas are unmatched! watch for a detailed explanation on how we feed ourselves in a number of ways while living away from home.
01:46
Ttu classrooms
Jonathan Richardson Academics
Experiences in and out of the classrooms range in type for everyone! Texas Tech offers a unique classroom experience for each major and participant of that discipline.
02:29
Media and communications buildings + other important places
Jonathan Richardson Academics
Here's a walkthrough of my daily life around Texas Tech. What buildings I deem important and why I'd say so.
01:01
Holden hall (very important building)
Jonathan Richardson Academics
Holden Hall Holds multiple degree programs. This building is home to study rooms, text taking options, and even classrooms. Check out one of the buildings that every Tech Student is familiar with.
01:12
(mcom + eng) building
Jonathan Richardson Academics
Another building popular to the majority of Students. Have an exciting look at the Mass Communications, English, and Philosophy buildings
02:11
Closing remarks. (thank you and goodbye!)
Jonathan Richardson Campus
CampusReel is such a great experience! It really further connects you with your campus, student body, and self. I learned a lot more than I thought I would. If you're considering applying to be an ambassador for your school
00:56
Hello and welcome to texas tech university
Jonathan Richardson Campus
Hello. My name is Jonathan Richardson. I am a student at Texas Tech University pursuing my bachelors in Advertising and Communications (minor in Organizational Leadership). I can't wait for you to explore my university and hear why I value this experience so much!
