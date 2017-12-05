Sign Up
The University of Alabama (UA) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do The University of Alabama (UA) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 89 tour videos for The University of Alabama (UA), so you can expect to spend between 267 to 445 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of The University of Alabama (UA) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do The University of Alabama (UA) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your The University of Alabama (UA) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring The University of Alabama (UA) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Tuscaloosa, AL so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at The University of Alabama (UA), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Tuscaloosa weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The The University of Alabama (UA) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do The University of Alabama (UA) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of The University of Alabama (UA) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because The University of Alabama (UA) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Tuscaloosa if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the The University of Alabama (UA) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at The University of Alabama (UA)?

Below is a list of every The University of Alabama (UA) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a The University of Alabama (UA) tour?

All CampusReel tours for The University of Alabama (UA) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see The University of Alabama (UA) students!

What is city Tuscaloosa, AL like?

Tuscaloosa is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at The University of Alabama (UA).

Who are the tour guides for The University of Alabama (UA) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at The University of Alabama (UA). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of The University of Alabama (UA) tours:

The University of Alabama (UA), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if The University of Alabama (UA) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Tuscaloosa and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting The University of Alabama (UA) in person.

Cameron brings you back to bryant-denny stadium
Campus
I will bring you back to Bryant-Denny Stadium, I want you to show you that it is one of the most important part of the campus.
Get ready to experience gameday at alabama!
Headed down to the quad, headed down to the strip it's a game day!!!1
00:38
Take a walk through the gameday rush!
Cameron will bring you to a quick tour during the GameDay rush...
00:47
Check out the alabama marching band!
Witness with the Alabama Marching Band at the Bryant-Denny Stadium..
Views from the alabama student section - it's electric!
00:20
Cameron shows you around the academic quad
Academics
Cameron is showing you the Academic quad of University of Alabama, including the college of education and college of business...
00:58
Cameron takes you through the academic quad
Campus
This the woods quad, lots of people here having a good time, it is really relaxing out here.
00:25
Cameron talks about the excessive walking at alabama
One thing you're gonna learn to do when you come to University of Alabama is walking because is not a driving campus, but it's a great exercise everyday.
01:20
Cameron takes us from bds stadium to "the strip"
Campus
Right now we are walking around to strip, we are going to walk of champions, a lot of people will come there. T
00:09
Get ready for cameron to show you around the strip!
Campus
Cameron will head downtown to strip and show what's that like.
