How long do The University of Alabama (UA) tours last?
CampusReel hosts a total of about 89 tour videos for The University of Alabama (UA), so you can expect to spend between 267 to 445 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of The University of Alabama (UA) and stay informed on campus life.
Where do The University of Alabama (UA) tours start?
On CampusReel, you can start your The University of Alabama (UA) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring The University of Alabama (UA) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Tuscaloosa, AL so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at The University of Alabama (UA), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Tuscaloosa weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The The University of Alabama (UA) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.
When do The University of Alabama (UA) tours start?
Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of The University of Alabama (UA) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because The University of Alabama (UA) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Tuscaloosa if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the The University of Alabama (UA) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.
What are the best landmarks and locations at The University of Alabama (UA)?
Below is a list of every The University of Alabama (UA) building that has a tour on CampusReel.
- Sorority Square at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Bryant-Denny Stadium at The University of Alabama (UA)
- New Freshman Residence Hall at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Kappa Alpha Theta at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Ridgecrest West at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Monnish Park at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Rodeo Mexican Restaurant at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Tutwiler Hall at The University of Alabama (UA)
- University of Alabama Lakeside Dining Hall at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Buffalo Phil's at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Walk of Champions at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Ridgecrest South Residential at The University of Alabama (UA)
- 7th Ave at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Sigma Pi at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Coleman Coliseum at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Rodgers Library for Science and Engineering at The University of Alabama (UA)
- The Lofts at City Center at The University of Alabama (UA)
- ten Hoor Hall at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Reese Phifer Hall at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Bus Hub at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Woods Quad at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Denny Chimes at The University of Alabama (UA)
- University Blvd at The University of Alabama (UA)
- North Lawn Hall at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Colonial Dr at The University of Alabama (UA)
- The University of Alabama at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Ferguson Student Center at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Amelia Gayle Gorgas Library at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Presidential Terrace at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Presidential Village at The University of Alabama (UA)
What will I see on a The University of Alabama (UA) tour?
All CampusReel tours for The University of Alabama (UA) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see The University of Alabama (UA) students!
What is city Tuscaloosa, AL like?
Tuscaloosa is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at The University of Alabama (UA).
Who are the tour guides for The University of Alabama (UA) on CampusReel?
Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at The University of Alabama (UA). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.
Summary and Overview of The University of Alabama (UA) tours:
The University of Alabama (UA), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if The University of Alabama (UA) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Tuscaloosa and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting The University of Alabama (UA) in person.
