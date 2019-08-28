Sign Up
The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) campus by taking you around Arlington. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)?

For your convenience, below is a list of The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) and Arlington during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

03:52
College move-in day! | ut arlington
Jazmine Harris Dorms
In Fall 2016 moved into KC Hall at the University of Texas at Arlington! I moved into a private sweet and took you guys along with me for the process! I also gave you guys a glimpse of the welcome activities UTA throws for its students!
10:44
The truth about uta (ut arlington)
Jazmine Harris Academics
I'm gonna tell you the TRUTH about UT Arlington! Costs, Location, Social Life, etc!!!
04:22
College vlog! ut arlington
Jazmine Harris
Follow me around and get a glimpse of student life at the University of Texas at Arlington!!!
07:35
College vlog #4: new dining hall at uta! | university of texas at arlington
Jazmine Harris Campus
The University of Texas at Arlington has a NEW Dining Hall and I'm giving you guys a look inside!!! Follow Mira and I around in a typical day on campus!
05:59
Dorms at ut arlington!
Jazmine Harris Dorms
The University of Texas at Arlington offers a variety of dorms on campus, with multiple ranges in price and style. This video describes the dorms at UTA from a student's perspective!
07:56
7 tips you need to know before college!
Jazmine Harris Academics
I'm gonna share 7 tips to starting your journey in college!!!! I currently attend the University of Texas at Arlington and these tips have helped me get through my classes!
13:37
I failed 4 classes?!! | my experience at the university of texas at arlington
Jazmine Harris
My college at the University of Texas at Arlington experience has been a rollercoaster! It's okay to go through struggles in college, it's a part of life! I'm sharing my experience with you all in hopes of encouraging you if you're also going through tough times.
11:32
Apartments at the university of texas at arlington!
Jazmine Harris Dorms
This is PART TWO of my housing series about UTA! In Part One I discussed the DORMS at UT Arlington. In this video I talk about nearby apartments around the University of Texas at Arlington and their reputations!
05:20
If you're in college, please watch this! | struggles + advice
Jazmine Harris
This video discusses some of the recent struggles I've encountered as a student at UTA! Sometimes our plans do not go as we expect them to, but I want to encourage you by letting you know you are not alone and things will turn out okay!
11:31
College week in my life! | university of texas at arlington
Jazmine Harris
This is a typical week in my life during summer school at UTA! I got a parking ticket during the first week of classes, just my luck, right? Lol.
