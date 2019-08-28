Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 24 tour videos for The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), so you can expect to spend between 72 to 120 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Arlington, TX so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Arlington weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Arlington if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)?

Below is a list of every The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) tour?

All CampusReel tours for The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) students!

What is city Arlington, TX like?

Arlington is listed as East South Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA).

Who are the tour guides for The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) tours:

The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Arlington and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
03:52
College move-in day! | ut arlington
Jazmine Harris Dorms
In Fall 2016 moved into KC Hall at the University of Texas at Arlington! I moved into a private sweet and took you guys along with me for the process! I also gave you guys a glimpse of the welcome activities UTA throws for its students!
10:44
The truth about uta (ut arlington)
Jazmine Harris Academics
I'm gonna tell you the TRUTH about UT Arlington! Costs, Location, Social Life, etc!!!
04:22
College vlog! ut arlington
Jazmine Harris
Follow me around and get a glimpse of student life at the University of Texas at Arlington!!!
07:35
College vlog #4: new dining hall at uta! | university of texas at arlington
Jazmine Harris Campus
The University of Texas at Arlington has a NEW Dining Hall and I'm giving you guys a look inside!!! Follow Mira and I around in a typical day on campus!
05:59
Dorms at ut arlington!
Jazmine Harris Dorms
The University of Texas at Arlington offers a variety of dorms on campus, with multiple ranges in price and style. This video describes the dorms at UTA from a student's perspective!
07:56
7 tips you need to know before college!
Jazmine Harris Academics
I'm gonna share 7 tips to starting your journey in college!!!! I currently attend the University of Texas at Arlington and these tips have helped me get through my classes!
13:37
I failed 4 classes?!! | my experience at the university of texas at arlington
Jazmine Harris
My college at the University of Texas at Arlington experience has been a rollercoaster! It's okay to go through struggles in college, it's a part of life! I'm sharing my experience with you all in hopes of encouraging you if you're also going through tough times.
11:32
Apartments at the university of texas at arlington!
Jazmine Harris Dorms
This is PART TWO of my housing series about UTA! In Part One I discussed the DORMS at UT Arlington. In this video I talk about nearby apartments around the University of Texas at Arlington and their reputations!
05:20
If you're in college, please watch this! | struggles + advice
Jazmine Harris
This video discusses some of the recent struggles I've encountered as a student at UTA! Sometimes our plans do not go as we expect them to, but I want to encourage you by letting you know you are not alone and things will turn out okay!
11:31
College week in my life! | university of texas at arlington
Jazmine Harris
This is a typical week in my life during summer school at UTA! I got a parking ticket during the first week of classes, just my luck, right? Lol.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved