What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 39.0% of freshman live on campus at UTSA?

What type of housing does UTSA provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at UTSA, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available housing options at UTSA include: Co-ed Dorms, Women's Dorms, Men's Dorms, Sorority Housing, Fraternity Housing, Single-student Apartments, Married Student Apartments, Special Houses for Disabled Students, Special Houses for International Students, Cooperative Houses, and Other Housing Types.

What are the dorms like at The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design feel like home!

What are the dimensions of The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design dorm rooms?

The The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

