University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) campus by taking you around La Jolla. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) and La Jolla during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:35
Meet michael!
Campus
Welcome to the University of California San Diego!
01:44
Tour of revelle, it's commuter lounge and dining hall "64 degrees"
Food
Hello everyone, in this video I give you a tour of Revelle, its quad which holds its memorable fountain. Next, we look at a commuter lounge where people like me go to hang out from time to time. Lastly, I show you Revelle's dining hall.
01:19
Check out the bear statue and computer science building
Hello, in this video I give you a tour of the courtyard outside the computer science building that contains the famous "Bear" statue. Then we go inside the Computer Science building for a closer look of it all.
01:59
Take a tour of center hall
Academics
Hello, in this video I show you guys what Center Hall is all about here at U.C. San Diego. I also show you that the school can get pretty covered in fog in the early mornings.
02:02
Take a tour of a freshman dorm!
Dorms
Hello everyone! In this video I give you a tour of a freshman dorm here at U.C. San Diego's Sixth college. This is part 1 of 2.
01:18
Now we take a look inside vicente's room
Dorms
Hello guys, this is part 2 of the freshman dorm tour!
00:59
Views from outside vicente dorms
Dorms
Hello guys, this is part 2 of the freshman dorm tour!
01:04
Tour of warren field, engineering building 2, and warren lecture hall
Academics
Hello everyone, in this video I show you Warren Field, the field used to host our annual beginning of the year festival "Fall Y'all". Next, I show you one of the campuses most well known lecture halls, Warren Lecture Hall. Then I show you what Friday afternoons look like with the DJ & Vinyl club.
02:41
Welcome to geisel library!
Academics
Take a tour of the main library on campus - Geisel Library! I couldn't do much talking in this video because people were studying, but I wanted to show you around the building.
02:46
Welcome to the gym!
Time to take a tour of the gym!
