University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 56 tour videos for University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego), so you can expect to spend between 168 to 280 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as La Jolla, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. La Jolla weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore La Jolla if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego)?

Below is a list of every University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) students!

What is city La Jolla, CA like?

La Jolla is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego).

Who are the tour guides for University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) tours:

University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, La Jolla and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) in person.

00:35
Meet michael!
Campus
Welcome to the University of California San Diego!
01:44
Tour of revelle, it's commuter lounge and dining hall "64 degrees"
Food
Hello everyone, in this video I give you a tour of Revelle, its quad which holds its memorable fountain. Next, we look at a commuter lounge where people like me go to hang out from time to time. Lastly, I show you Revelle's dining hall.
01:19
Check out the bear statue and computer science building
Hello, in this video I give you a tour of the courtyard outside the computer science building that contains the famous "Bear" statue. Then we go inside the Computer Science building for a closer look of it all.
01:59
Take a tour of center hall
Academics
Hello, in this video I show you guys what Center Hall is all about here at U.C. San Diego. I also show you that the school can get pretty covered in fog in the early mornings.
02:02
Take a tour of a freshman dorm!
Dorms
Hello everyone! In this video I give you a tour of a freshman dorm here at U.C. San Diego's Sixth college. This is part 1 of 2.
01:18
Now we take a look inside vicente's room
Dorms
Hello guys, this is part 2 of the freshman dorm tour!
00:59
Views from outside vicente dorms
Dorms
Hello guys, this is part 2 of the freshman dorm tour!
01:04
Tour of warren field, engineering building 2, and warren lecture hall
Academics
Hello everyone, in this video I show you Warren Field, the field used to host our annual beginning of the year festival "Fall Y'all". Next, I show you one of the campuses most well known lecture halls, Warren Lecture Hall. Then I show you what Friday afternoons look like with the DJ & Vinyl club.
02:41
Welcome to geisel library!
Academics
Take a tour of the main library on campus - Geisel Library! I couldn't do much talking in this video because people were studying, but I wanted to show you around the building.
02:46
Welcome to the gym!
Time to take a tour of the gym!
