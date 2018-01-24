Sign Up
UC Santa Barbara Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are UC Santa Barbara virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. UC Santa Barbara is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of UC Santa Barbara virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the UC Santa Barbara vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the UC Santa Barbara campus by taking you around Santa Barbara. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a UC Santa Barbara virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit UC Santa Barbara in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of UC Santa Barbara is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the UC Santa Barbara people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting UC Santa Barbara and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting UC Santa Barbara in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at UC Santa Barbara ?

For your convenience, below is a list of UC Santa Barbara places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a UC Santa Barbara virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring UC Santa Barbara on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting UC Santa Barbara in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the UC Santa Barbara virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a UC Santa Barbara virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a UC Santa Barbara virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting UC Santa Barbara in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour UC Santa Barbara . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience UC Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:46
Welcome to isla vista!
Food
This little town is UCSB’s soul. And as an embodiment of the campus IV only wakes up at 9… pm. It’s a great place to go out to grab a bite to eat on lazy weekend mornings, after a night out on the town, as everything opens early and closes late. Bikes are crazy in IV so if you’re visiting make sure you don’t get ran over, as stop signs seem to be a recommendation here. While its only 1 square mile IV has a million different things, and no matter what you’re looking for you can probably find it here, with the exception of people who go to bed early.
02:27
Dagan and the gang tell you about the ucsb adventure program
Campus
I promise that Cecilia didn’t break her arm in Adventure Programs! AP and LTC is an amazing experience, even if you’re not the most outdoorsy person its great to just take a leap an go into such an amazing program with such a cool group of people. LTC gives you a place to belong and experience some new, crazy things. And while we don’t get vacations in the middle or the quarter, we do go on awesome trips throughout the quarter that, while teaching us skills we need to staff AP, are extremely fun and let you meet some of the coolest people and help you find your element.
01:17
Dagan gives you a tour of a typical triple dorm room
Dorms
And now onto a Triple Dorm Room!
01:57
Dagan gives you a tour of campus point!
Campus
This is my favorite spot to hang out, right next to campus!
01:17
Dagan shows you around the top of the library
Academics
The top of Davidson has some awesome views and a lot of the upper floors are quite floors so they’re great to study on. If you’re visiting campus or are a new student on your way to UCSB I recommend checking out these floors, as you can see some extremely old photos of the campus and some miniature models of the school. And what school gives you the option to pull all-nighters during finals week with an Oceanview? Pretty sure only this one.
00:44
Dagan shows you around the music library at ucsb
The Music Library is separate from Davidson and for good reason. It would be insanely distracting if someone were jamming out next to me when I was studying for certain finals. It’s a super awesome place to come and chill out whether that is alone or with friends. I highly recommend coming to check it out as not a lot of people know about it, and it is pretty unique.
01:16
Welcome to the tenth floor penthouse!
Dorms
The tenth floor is the party floor! For some reason the tenth floor was partying on a Wednesday night and they’ve got an awesome group of people. Their RA is also pretty dang cool and the view is great too, but for some reason I decided to come at night so y’all can’t see that view right now. All the floors in Santa Catalina are pretty awesome, but just pray that the elevator doesn’t break down if you live up here.
02:28
Dagan shows you some of the dining options in town
Food
While IV is tiny it has some amazing food choices. Ask anyone and you’ll get a whole list of places to grab some grub, most of that grub probably being pizza or coffee (it is college after all). Funnily enough there isn’t a ramen place in IV. Almost every spot in IV is good, and there are a ton of options, and if you don’t think there is something for you in Isla Vista you can always bike over to Goleta, or take the bus into Santa Barbara to grab a bite to eat. But with options for coffee, pizza, Hawaiian fusion, sushi, pho, and more pizza I think you’ll be fine. Oh and there is also this place called Buddha Bowls, which is pretty amazing all the time.
01:37
Dagan shows you around his double dorm room
Dorms
Welcome to my room! My old room now! We’ve got a bathroom in the suite which is awesome and a stunning view of the mountains, rooms on the other side overlook the ocean and Channel Islands. It’s not cramped at all, its cozy, but there is room to have your stuff not all tossed in a corner.
02:54
Meet mike! and hear about his ucsb experience
This video would probably be cooler if I was flipping on the slackline, but I like not having a broken spine. Here’s a little look into UCSB from a 4th year who takes part in a ton of campus activities! Mike is awesome and is super big into climbing and just as he says just go for it, don’t stress, and you’ll find your fit.
