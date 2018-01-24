Sign Up
UC Santa Barbara Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do UC Santa Barbara tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 107 tour videos for UC Santa Barbara , so you can expect to spend between 321 to 535 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of UC Santa Barbara and stay informed on campus life.

Where do UC Santa Barbara tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your UC Santa Barbara tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring UC Santa Barbara in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Santa Barbara, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at UC Santa Barbara , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Santa Barbara weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The UC Santa Barbara website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do UC Santa Barbara tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of UC Santa Barbara starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because UC Santa Barbara students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Santa Barbara if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the UC Santa Barbara admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at UC Santa Barbara ?

Below is a list of every UC Santa Barbara building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a UC Santa Barbara tour?

All CampusReel tours for UC Santa Barbara include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see UC Santa Barbara students!

What is city Santa Barbara, CA like?

Santa Barbara is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at UC Santa Barbara .

Who are the tour guides for UC Santa Barbara on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at UC Santa Barbara . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of UC Santa Barbara tours:

UC Santa Barbara , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if UC Santa Barbara is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Santa Barbara and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting UC Santa Barbara in person.

Welcome to isla vista!
Food
This little town is UCSB’s soul. And as an embodiment of the campus IV only wakes up at 9… pm. It’s a great place to go out to grab a bite to eat on lazy weekend mornings, after a night out on the town, as everything opens early and closes late. Bikes are crazy in IV so if you’re visiting make sure you don’t get ran over, as stop signs seem to be a recommendation here. While its only 1 square mile IV has a million different things, and no matter what you’re looking for you can probably find it here, with the exception of people who go to bed early.
Dagan and the gang tell you about the ucsb adventure program
Campus
I promise that Cecilia didn’t break her arm in Adventure Programs! AP and LTC is an amazing experience, even if you’re not the most outdoorsy person its great to just take a leap an go into such an amazing program with such a cool group of people. LTC gives you a place to belong and experience some new, crazy things. And while we don’t get vacations in the middle or the quarter, we do go on awesome trips throughout the quarter that, while teaching us skills we need to staff AP, are extremely fun and let you meet some of the coolest people and help you find your element.
Dagan gives you a tour of a typical triple dorm room
Dorms
And now onto a Triple Dorm Room!
Dagan gives you a tour of campus point!
Campus
This is my favorite spot to hang out, right next to campus!
Dagan shows you around the top of the library
Academics
The top of Davidson has some awesome views and a lot of the upper floors are quite floors so they’re great to study on. If you’re visiting campus or are a new student on your way to UCSB I recommend checking out these floors, as you can see some extremely old photos of the campus and some miniature models of the school. And what school gives you the option to pull all-nighters during finals week with an Oceanview? Pretty sure only this one.
Dagan shows you around the music library at ucsb
The Music Library is separate from Davidson and for good reason. It would be insanely distracting if someone were jamming out next to me when I was studying for certain finals. It’s a super awesome place to come and chill out whether that is alone or with friends. I highly recommend coming to check it out as not a lot of people know about it, and it is pretty unique.
01:16
Dorms
The tenth floor is the party floor! For some reason the tenth floor was partying on a Wednesday night and they’ve got an awesome group of people. Their RA is also pretty dang cool and the view is great too, but for some reason I decided to come at night so y’all can’t see that view right now. All the floors in Santa Catalina are pretty awesome, but just pray that the elevator doesn’t break down if you live up here.
02:28
Food
While IV is tiny it has some amazing food choices. Ask anyone and you’ll get a whole list of places to grab some grub, most of that grub probably being pizza or coffee (it is college after all). Funnily enough there isn’t a ramen place in IV. Almost every spot in IV is good, and there are a ton of options, and if you don’t think there is something for you in Isla Vista you can always bike over to Goleta, or take the bus into Santa Barbara to grab a bite to eat. But with options for coffee, pizza, Hawaiian fusion, sushi, pho, and more pizza I think you’ll be fine. Oh and there is also this place called Buddha Bowls, which is pretty amazing all the time.
01:37
Dorms
Welcome to my room! My old room now! We’ve got a bathroom in the suite which is awesome and a stunning view of the mountains, rooms on the other side overlook the ocean and Channel Islands. It’s not cramped at all, its cozy, but there is room to have your stuff not all tossed in a corner.
02:54
Meet mike! and hear about his ucsb experience
This video would probably be cooler if I was flipping on the slackline, but I like not having a broken spine. Here’s a little look into UCSB from a 4th year who takes part in a ton of campus activities! Mike is awesome and is super big into climbing and just as he says just go for it, don’t stress, and you’ll find your fit.
