University of Georgia (UGA)

2024 University of Georgia (UGA) Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 98.0% of freshman live on campus at University of Georgia (UGA)?

What type of housing does University of Georgia (UGA) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at University of Georgia (UGA), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 74.0
Women's Dorms true 3.0
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true 11.0
Fraternity Housing true 6.0
Single-student Apartments true 6.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at University of Georgia (UGA)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Georgia (UGA) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Georgia (UGA), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Georgia (UGA) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of University of Georgia (UGA) dorm rooms?

The University of Georgia (UGA) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Georgia (UGA) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Georgia (UGA) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

02:54
Dorm tour! welcome to myers!
Dorms
Welcome to Myers Hall, home of your campus tour guide! Meredith lives on the first floor of Myers Hall with one roommate, and she walks you around her dorm room to show off her snazzy decorations. Myers Hall is sort of the "honors dorm" on campus, but you don't have to be in honors to live there. The rooms are very spacious and nice, and the dorm as a whole is pretty quiet.
04:09
Dorm necessities or not?¿
Dorms
Feel free to make your dorm feel however you’d like it to feel. Most importantly, you should feel comfortable and affordable.
02:31
Russell hall freshman dorm tour
Savannah Martin Dorms
Every dorm hall is on campus and easily accessible to bus routes. The Russell Hall dorm is newly renovated and has a laid back atmosphere. Secure access. All double rooms. No curphew. The RA's are awesome. There are tons of study spaces. There's a laundromat, a recreational room, and a full kitchen. Freshman are required to live on campus, so I would say this place is a good choice.
01:19
Myers quad!
Dorms
Myers Quad is the Center of Student life
15:56
Uga east campus village dorm room tour 2019
Piper Jasmine Dorms
University of Georgia's East Campus Village Dorm Room Tour! These are the apartment style dorms on the east side of campus completed with full size beds and private bathrooms!
02:04
Russell hall/suites
Sean Stevens Dorms
A quick peek at one of the freshman dorms, Russell, and other information on other dorms
04:49
Dorm tour!
Dorms
UGA Housing is very friendly is encouraging intermingling of all UGA Students!
01:39
Creswell hall
Sean Stevens Dorms
Visiting Creswell Hall, underclassmen dorm
17:23
Uga affordable college dorm haul
Piper Jasmine Dorms
This video centers around what I got for my apartment style dorm at UGA at an affordable price :)
11:48
Uga dorm life
Sean Stevens Dorms
The dorm life and city life of UGA
SHOW MORE

