University of Georgia (UGA)
2024 University of Georgia (UGA) Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 98.0% of freshman live on campus at University of Georgia (UGA)?
What type of housing does University of Georgia (UGA) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at University of Georgia (UGA), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|74.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|3.0
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|11.0
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|6.0
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|6.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at University of Georgia (UGA)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Georgia (UGA) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Georgia (UGA), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Georgia (UGA) feel like home!
- Creswell Hall Dorm at University of Georgia (UGA)
- 615 Baxter St Dorm at University of Georgia (UGA)
- Ramsey Student Center Dorm at University of Georgia (UGA)
- University of Georgia Science Learning Center Dorm at University of Georgia (UGA)
- UGA Main Library Dorm at University of Georgia (UGA)
- UGA Arch Dorm at University of Georgia (UGA)
- Tate Student Center Dorm at University of Georgia (UGA)
- Zell B. Miller Student Learning Center Dorm at University of Georgia (UGA)
- UGA Miller Learning Center Dorm at University of Georgia (UGA)
- Sanford Stadium Dorm at University of Georgia (UGA)
- University of Georgia Bookstore Dorm at University of Georgia (UGA)
- Moore College Dorm at University of Georgia (UGA)
- Russell Hall Dorm at University of Georgia (UGA)
- Oglethorpe House Dorm at University of Georgia (UGA)
- Bolton Dining Commons Dorm at University of Georgia (UGA)
- East Campus Village Dorm at University of Georgia (UGA)
- Hill Hall Dorm at University of Georgia (UGA)
- Herty Field Dorm at University of Georgia (UGA)
- Sanford Hall Dorm at University of Georgia (UGA)
- University of Georgia Dorm at University of Georgia (UGA)
- Village Summit Dining Commons Dorm at University of Georgia (UGA)
- Stegeman Coliseum Dorm at University of Georgia (UGA)
- Myers Hall Dorm at University of Georgia (UGA)
- UGA Chapel Dorm at University of Georgia (UGA)
What are the dimensions of University of Georgia (UGA) dorm rooms?
The University of Georgia (UGA) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Georgia (UGA) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Georgia (UGA) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
