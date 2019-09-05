West Virginia University (WVU)
2024 West Virginia University (WVU) Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 91.0% of freshman live on campus at West Virginia University (WVU)?
What type of housing does West Virginia University (WVU) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at West Virginia University (WVU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at West Virginia University (WVU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, West Virginia University (WVU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of West Virginia University (WVU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make West Virginia University (WVU) feel like home!
- 1550 University Ave Dorm at West Virginia University (WVU)
- 100 Waverly St Dorm at West Virginia University (WVU)
What are the dimensions of West Virginia University (WVU) dorm rooms?
The West Virginia University (WVU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of West Virginia University (WVU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and West Virginia University (WVU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
