Mississippi State University (MSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Mississippi State University (MSU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Mississippi State University (MSU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Mississippi State University (MSU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Mississippi State University (MSU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Mississippi State University (MSU) campus by taking you around Mississippi State. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Mississippi State University (MSU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Mississippi State University (MSU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Mississippi State University (MSU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Mississippi State University (MSU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Mississippi State University (MSU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Mississippi State University (MSU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Mississippi State University (MSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Mississippi State University (MSU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Mississippi State University (MSU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Mississippi State University (MSU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Mississippi State University (MSU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Mississippi State University (MSU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Mississippi State University (MSU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Mississippi State University (MSU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Mississippi State University (MSU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Mississippi State University (MSU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Mississippi State University (MSU) and Mississippi State during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Hanging out in our free time.
So in my free time I like to just hang out with my friends and goof off! Tucker is one of my really good friends and he was actually one of the first people I met when I came here to Mississippi State. He was in my "family group" at the Baptist Student Union and had bible study together. We clicked the time we met and have been super good friends ever since.
First week of school!
On the first week before school starts Mississippi State hosts several events on campus called Dawg Days. There are tons of giveaways, free stuff, and FREE FOOD. On the first day of school every year we have this event hosted on the Drill Field called Shades of Starkville. Shades of Starkville is when a ton of businesses, clubs, and organizations hand out free stuff and promote their brand or organization. Then at the end of the day on the first day back, the school has a small pep rally event called the Drill. That is what you saw the band performing at.
Meet the players!
01:33
That concludes our tour!
Campus
Thank you for being apart of my tour! I really did have so much fun getting to show you guys around my campus. I hope to see you guys soon. I hope this tour really helped you guys see what Mississippi State is all about and I hope you enjoyed every part of it. Thanks and See you guys here in Starkville! Hail State!
Dawg days performance
This year they had two special performances to top off the end of our Dawg Days events. THE BAND CAMINO was the band I got to see perform at the amphitheater and this was their first time performing in Starkville. THE BAND CAMINO is actually from my hometown and went to high school with some of my friends. They are now the opening band for Ben Rector's 2018 tour this year!
The drill field
The Drill Field is the main central location of campus. When Mississippi State University was first opened, the school was originally an Army and Military school. The "Drill Field" is where the soldiers would come out to do drill every morning. Now it is the central location for everything on campus. A lot of people come out to lay in the grass, play frisbee, or have events.
Balancing school with work and life
I am sharing with everyone how I make it through college. Balancing college with work and a social life can be hectic, but we as college students can make it work!
The perry cafeteria
The Perry Cafeteria is one of three dining halls on campus we have to choose from. The Perry is one of the original dining halls that students ate at. The Perry is centrally located next to the Drill Field and the Student Union. You can use your block meal here, which is part of your meal plan or you can pay to eat here as well. Every Wednesday is their Southern Comfort Food day. That is their most popular day, because they serve fresh fried chicken or grilled chicken, mac and cheese, rice with buttered gravy on the side. For Thanksgiving, they serve fresh turkey, stuffing, yams, and cornbread.
Isaiah's testimony about mississippi state
Isaiah is a senior here at Mississippi State and shares with us about why he chose to come to Mississippi State! Fun Fact- his dad used to be a starting football player here back in the late 80's-early 90's. He also shares with us as to how the cowbell became part of the MSU tradition.
Old main academic building
This is the brand new academic building Old Main. This building was designed after the dormitory Old Main that burned down a long time ago. They designed the outside of the building to look like a similar replica of the old dorm, to remember our past time. Now it serves as a general studies building for the students.
