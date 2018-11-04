Sign Up
Auburn University (AU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Auburn University (AU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Auburn University (AU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Auburn University (AU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Auburn University (AU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Auburn University (AU) campus by taking you around Auburn. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Auburn University (AU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Auburn University (AU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Auburn University (AU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Auburn University (AU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Auburn University (AU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Auburn University (AU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Auburn University (AU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Auburn University (AU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Auburn University (AU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Auburn University (AU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Auburn University (AU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Auburn University (AU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Auburn University (AU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Auburn University (AU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Auburn University (AU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Auburn University (AU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Auburn University (AU) and Auburn during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:38
Meet you auburn university tour guide!
Keoshia McGhee Dorms
Hey everyone! So excited to take you on a journey with me as you get to see Auburn University's campus! I hope you enjoy!
03:06
Auburn students get real!
Keoshia McGhee Academics
I decided to ask a few students a few questions about their life at Auburn, their majors, and how they feel about certain things.
03:12
Funniest meal plan description ever!
Keoshia McGhee Food
Foy Hall is a common hall for students to come and eat with different selections for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. As you will see in the video there is a hilarious description of our meal plan brought to you by my friends.
02:32
Tallest building on campus !!!
Keoshia McGhee Academics
Haley Center is right in the middle of campus! This is the tallest buildings on campus and oldest buildings on campus. It is also on of the more popular buildings on campus because this is the College of Education building so, all Auburn students will experience a class or classes in this building.
02:59
Let's explore my favorite building!
Keoshia McGhee Academics
Spidle Hall is the College of Human Sciences. This is the building for my major with is Design! Interior design and merchandising majors are also located in the building.
01:24
The curse of the auburn seal !
Keoshia McGhee Campus
The Auburn Seal is a historical landmark located in front of Langdon Hall. The seal has been their since the 1970s and many students avoid stepping on the seal during and outside of class hours because, of the fear of the curse!
01:24
Models at mommas!
Keoshia McGhee Food
Halloween Night I went to the original Momma Goldberg's Deli with a few members from the AU modeling board! Momma Goldberg's is a very popular spot right off of campus! They have desserts, sandwiches, nachos, beer, and more! Check it out!
02:54
Library tour!!!
Keoshia McGhee Academics
The Mell Street classroom building is a new edition to the front of our RBD library! The library is one of the busiest buildings on campus. It is also located at the very top of campus and there is plenty of places to park and buses to get students to it.
02:09
Pups on the plains!
Keoshia McGhee
Cater Lawn is Located right next to the concourse and in front of Upper Quad! Some of the best events and activities happen here! This is the bested convenient places to go in between classes!
01:21
And class continues!
Keoshia McGhee Academics
This is half of my day to day schedule as a design major. I have two classes a day in the mornings and I'm done right before noon. All of my classes are discussion and team project based.
