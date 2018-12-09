Sign Up
University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) campus by taking you around Columbia. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) and Columbia during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:51
My introduction
Holly Kuldell Academics
My name is Holly Kuldell and this video introduces myself, my major and minor, my current job on campus, and an explanation of my future tour videos! I'm originally from Maryland but I go to the University of South Carolina and I'm so excited to show you around campus!
03:55
Interview with a student (saleena)
Holly Kuldell Campus
Saleena is a Junior Psychology Major and loves USC! She talks about how the academics range in intensity according to your major and how much fun tailgating is here. She also mentions her opinions on the Greek Life scene because she was in a sorority but decided it wasn't for her and dropped it.
04:23
Interview with a student (isabel)
Holly Kuldell Academics
Isabel is a freshman Marine Science major and absolutely loves it here! Her advice is to stay focused and studious while also having fun. She finds the school spirit here to be the best part of the school.
01:15
Quads: the horseshoe
Holly Kuldell Campus
The Horseshoe is one of the prettiest places on campus. The campus is in the city but this part reminds you of a more rural campus, so you get the best of both worlds. South Carolina oftentimes has nice sunny weather, and this area of campus is an easy place to enjoy it.
02:35
Landmarks: horizon garage at sunset
Holly Kuldell Campus
One "bucket list" item to do at U of SC is to watch the sunset on the top of Horizon parking garage. Unfortunately it was cloudy when I took videos, but from the months of May to November, it's sunny almost every day, giving us the most beautiful sunsets. The garage is in walking distance of many things on campus, including the library!
01:06
Landmarks: cocky statue
Holly Kuldell Campus
This new statue is a great place to take pictures and also perfect for if you want to meet someone somewhere outdoors because everyone knows where to find him! Your On-Campus tour makes a stop here too.
01:19
Quads: the fountain
Holly Kuldell Campus
The Fountain sits right in front of the Thomas Cooper library. There are benches around it to sit and relax, like many students do!
01:23
Thomas cooper library
Holly Kuldell Campus
Thomas Cooper Library is nice place to study but it does get insanely crowded during finals week and there is minimal parking close by which is frustrating for those of us who don't live on campus. I suggest renting study rooms in advance if you need a quiet space.
02:14
Dining halls: russell house
Holly Kuldell Food
Russell House Union is a multi-purpose building, but most students go there to eat. Panera, Chick Fil A, Twister Taco, a pizza place, burger place, Southern kitchen, ice cream, and snacks are all examples of what you can buy to eat here. It's also home to the offices for student government and student media.
01:05
Freshman housing
Holly Kuldell Dorms
There are 25 freshman dorms on campus so it's hard to know which are the best! All of them are in a great place on campus! I've never lived in one because I transferred as a sophomore but I haven't heard anything horrible about any of the dorms from my freshman friends. Here I show you Preston, East Quad, and South Quad.
