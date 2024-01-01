Meet Jenny! Cathedral of Learning
Behold, the Cathedral of Learning Cathedral of Learning
Check out the Nationality Rooms inside the Cathedral of Learning Cathedral of Learning
Jenny takes you on her commute to class Shadyside
Jenny shows you a typical Lecture Hall for a large class Biomedical Science Tower
Wondering what science labs are like? Clapp Hall
What you need to know about weather in Pittsburgh Shadyside
Check out Schenley Park! Schenley Park Ice Skating Rink
Jenny shows you around Schenley Plaza! Schenley Plaza
Check in with Jenny at a Pitt Arts Event Stephen Foster Memorial
Jenny takes you through Hillman Library! Hillman Library
Jenny talks about the Plethora of hospitals for all you pre-health students University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
How to prevent the freshmen 15 University of Pittsburgh - Department of Athletics
Kyle shows us his freshmen dorm room Sutherland Hall (Residence Hall)
Views from the common area in Sutherland Hall Sutherland Hall (Residence Hall)
Freshmen dorm lobby got a HUGE makeover Sutherland Hall (Residence Hall)
Naomi gives her seniorly wisdom Cathedral of Learning
Take a walk down Forbes Ave with Jenny! Forbes Ave
Continue down Forbes Ave with Jenny Pamela's Diner
Good luck in your college search! Cathedral of Learning