University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)

College Park, MD

ON THIS TOUR

Meet Lauren at the University of Maryland 4517 College Ave

Lauren's Sorority House Tour University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)

Terrapin Row Apartment Tour Terrapin Row

A double in Hagerstown Hall Hagerstown Hall

Amanda and Sarah talk about dorm life Hagerstown Hall

McKeldin Mall- The biggest quad on campus University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)

The Washington Quad Washington Quad

A look inside journalism class in Tawes University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)

The newest academic building on campus Edward St. John Learning and Teaching Center

Walk down Route One for all the food places you can imagine! MilkBoy ArtHouse

Grabbing a late night snack at North Campus Diner University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)

Amanda and Sarah talk about the dining halls on campus! University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)

Rubbing Testudo's Nose Outside of McKeldin Library! McKeldin Library

The Memorial Chapel and the secret anonymous confession book UMD Memorial Chapel

Exploring the Stamp Student Union Adele H. Stamp Student Union

Fraternity Row Fraternity Row

The "M" Circle M Circle

How to beat the freshman 15- go to Eppley Geary F. Eppley Recreation Center

GAME DAYYYYYY Capital One Field at Byrd Stadium

The famous Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium Capital One Field at Byrd Stadium

Xfinity Center xfinity center

College Park Bar scene Cornerstone Grill & Loft

Lauren gets ready for formal! Umaya DC - Izakaya

Carly from the business school! Edward St. John Learning and Teaching Center

Liza talks UMD Terrapin Row

Mitch's hot takes on UMD University of Maryland

FAQs University of Maryland

More FAQs University of Maryland

How to get into Maryland University of Maryland

Why I chose to give a Campus Reel Tour University of Maryland

Thanks for watching my tour! University of Maryland

Knight Hall Knight Hall

University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) Welcome to the University of Maryland!

University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) A Day in the Life with Alwin at University of Maryland

University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) A Day in the Life with Nicole at University of Maryland

