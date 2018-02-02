Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

University of Pittsburgh Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do University of Pittsburgh tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 22 tour videos for University of Pittsburgh, so you can expect to spend between 66 to 110 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Pittsburgh and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Pittsburgh tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Pittsburgh tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Pittsburgh in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Pittsburgh, PA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Pittsburgh, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Pittsburgh weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Pittsburgh website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Pittsburgh tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Pittsburgh starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Pittsburgh students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Pittsburgh if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Pittsburgh admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Pittsburgh?

Below is a list of every University of Pittsburgh building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Pittsburgh tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Pittsburgh include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Pittsburgh students!

What is city Pittsburgh, PA like?

Pittsburgh is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Pittsburgh.

Who are the tour guides for University of Pittsburgh on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Pittsburgh. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Pittsburgh tours:

University of Pittsburgh, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Pittsburgh is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Pittsburgh and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Pittsburgh in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:44
Meet jenny!
Campus
A brief intro about me + my school
01:44
Behold, the cathedral of learning
Academics
The Cathedral of Learning is the most famous building at the University of Pittsburgh. It's the tallest educational building on the Western hemisphere, and it's where classes are held and students like to study.
01:34
Check out the nationality rooms inside the cathedral of learning
Academics
The Nationality Rooms in the Cathedral of Learning are rooms that each represent a nation's culture. Classes are held in each of these rooms.
01:58
Jenny takes you on her commute to class
Dorms
As a senior, I live off-campus in an area a bit further out compared to where the majority of Pitt students live. So I take a bus to school, and it's usually a 10-15 minute ride. The public transportation in Pittsburgh can get you anywhere in the city, and it's free for Pitt students.
01:13
Check out schenley park!
Schenley Park is a large park on campus for when you want to escape the city life and dive into nature. There's a small pond and tons of running trails. There's also an ice skating rink, golf course, and botanical garden that is free for Pitt students.
01:03
Check in with jenny at a pitt arts event
Food
The Pitt Arts Program is a program that offers students to attend performances, including musicals, operas, one-man shows, and orchestral concerts. Along with the performance is a meal at a restaurant or a catered meal. The best part about it is it's completely free for students!
00:57
What you need to know about weather in pittsburgh
Dorms
Pittsburgh gets all four seasons with really nice falls and springs. But the winters here can get pretty cold. We also get a lot of rain, and the weather can fluctuate day to day. A
01:11
Jenny talks about the plethora of hospitals for all you pre-health students
Campus
UPMC, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, is one of the largest hospital systems in the nation. Because there are so many UPMC hospitals in Pittsburgh, this gives plenty of clinical opportunities for pre-health students
01:14
Jenny shows you a typical lecture hall for a large class
Academics
Here's a look at my Biochem lecture hall. This is what a typical lecture hall for a large and popular class would look like. My friends Tiana and Josephine are in my class, and they share their favorite and least favorite things about Pitt.
00:57
Views from the top of cathy
Academics
The 35th and 36th floor of the Cathedral of Learning has amazing views of the University of Pittsburgh campus and the city of Pittsburgh. The Honors College is also located on these floors.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved