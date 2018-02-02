Sign Up
University of Pittsburgh Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of Pittsburgh virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Pittsburgh is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Pittsburgh virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Pittsburgh vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Pittsburgh campus by taking you around Pittsburgh. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Pittsburgh virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Pittsburgh in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Pittsburgh is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Pittsburgh people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Pittsburgh and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Pittsburgh in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Pittsburgh?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Pittsburgh places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Pittsburgh virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Pittsburgh on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Pittsburgh in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Pittsburgh virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Pittsburgh virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Pittsburgh virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Pittsburgh in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Pittsburgh. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:44
Meet jenny!
Campus
A brief intro about me + my school
01:44
Behold, the cathedral of learning
Academics
The Cathedral of Learning is the most famous building at the University of Pittsburgh. It's the tallest educational building on the Western hemisphere, and it's where classes are held and students like to study.
01:34
Check out the nationality rooms inside the cathedral of learning
Academics
The Nationality Rooms in the Cathedral of Learning are rooms that each represent a nation's culture. Classes are held in each of these rooms.
01:58
Jenny takes you on her commute to class
Dorms
As a senior, I live off-campus in an area a bit further out compared to where the majority of Pitt students live. So I take a bus to school, and it's usually a 10-15 minute ride. The public transportation in Pittsburgh can get you anywhere in the city, and it's free for Pitt students.
01:13
Check out schenley park!
Schenley Park is a large park on campus for when you want to escape the city life and dive into nature. There's a small pond and tons of running trails. There's also an ice skating rink, golf course, and botanical garden that is free for Pitt students.
01:03
Check in with jenny at a pitt arts event
Food
The Pitt Arts Program is a program that offers students to attend performances, including musicals, operas, one-man shows, and orchestral concerts. Along with the performance is a meal at a restaurant or a catered meal. The best part about it is it's completely free for students!
00:57
What you need to know about weather in pittsburgh
Dorms
Pittsburgh gets all four seasons with really nice falls and springs. But the winters here can get pretty cold. We also get a lot of rain, and the weather can fluctuate day to day. A
01:11
Jenny talks about the plethora of hospitals for all you pre-health students
Campus
UPMC, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, is one of the largest hospital systems in the nation. Because there are so many UPMC hospitals in Pittsburgh, this gives plenty of clinical opportunities for pre-health students
01:14
Jenny shows you a typical lecture hall for a large class
Academics
Here's a look at my Biochem lecture hall. This is what a typical lecture hall for a large and popular class would look like. My friends Tiana and Josephine are in my class, and they share their favorite and least favorite things about Pitt.
00:57
Views from the top of cathy
Academics
The 35th and 36th floor of the Cathedral of Learning has amazing views of the University of Pittsburgh campus and the city of Pittsburgh. The Honors College is also located on these floors.
