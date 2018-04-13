Sign Up
University of Portland (UP) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of Portland (UP) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Portland (UP) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Portland (UP) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Portland (UP) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Portland (UP) campus by taking you around Portland. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Portland (UP) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Portland (UP) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Portland (UP) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Portland (UP) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Portland (UP) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Portland (UP) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Portland (UP)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Portland (UP) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Portland (UP) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Portland (UP) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Portland (UP) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Portland (UP) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Portland (UP) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Portland (UP) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Portland (UP) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Portland (UP). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Portland (UP) and Portland during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:41
University of portland, let's goooo!
Campus
The University of Portland, located at the heart of North Portland, Oregon, is a beautiful private university that awards hundreds of students from diverse ethnic, cultural, and religious communities. There is so much this University has to offer, and I, Claire Matanguihan, am SO EXCITED to show you! Join me as I give you a tour of my beautiful (and sometimes rainy) campus!
02:41
Interview with a english major
camille velten Academics
An interview with my friends: an Environmental Ethics & Policy and Sociology double major and an English Major. In this interview, we talk about campus life, the freshman workload, and dorms.
01:14
Christmastree lighting
camille velten
My friends and I go to a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony to celebrate the Christmas/Holiday season in the Pilot House.
01:42
Buckley center "bc"
camille velten Academics
My friend and I talk a little bit about the Buckley Center: the building that is home to the Buckley Center Gallery; College of Arts & Sciences; Center for Leadership, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation; School of Nursing; Shepard Academic Resource Center, and studies abroad office.
00:48
Concert: louis the child
camille velten
Concert on a Thursday?? Welcome to college! Louis the Child concert at the Downtown Roseland Theatre with my friends!! We got dinner then went to the concert. We love how close our campus is to downtown!
01:44
Gym time
camille velten
Time to hit the gym! The Beauchamp Recreation & Wellness Center's 72,000-square-foot center includes three gyms, locker rooms, an outdoor recreation area, and bike rental shop, plus a 3,670-square-foot cardio training space. It's very big and it was just opened in 2015!! In addition, the center has three wood floor studios with mirrors, a suspended indoor track, a rock wall, a wellness suite, and several training and workout areas. They offer classes every day.
02:24
Lunch at the commons
camille velten Food
Lunch at the commons with some friends! We talk meal points, dietary restrictions, and food choices. Bauccio Commons "The commons" has provided a space for students, faculty, priests, and staff to eat since 1952. Here they serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily.
02:45
Interview about life on campus!
camille velten Academics
An interview with my friend Sarah where we discuss: campus life, advice, dorm situations, and campus food!
01:07
Why i chose university of portland
camille velten Campus
Why I chose the University of Portland!!
02:36
Frequently asked questions
camille velten Academics
I answer some questions you might have about college life and the University of Portland. UP is known as one of the top ten universities in the West. With a focus on educating hearts and minds, University of Portland helps students to lead both successful personal and professional lives.
