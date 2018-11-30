Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 61 tour videos for Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), so you can expect to spend between 183 to 305 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Richmond, VA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Richmond weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Richmond if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)?

Below is a list of every Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) students!

What is city Richmond, VA like?

Richmond is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU).

Who are the tour guides for Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) tours:

Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Richmond and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:50
Cindy welcomes you to vcu
Doris Gainyo Campus
Hey guys!!! Welcome to VCU! My name is Cindy and I will be your campus tour guide today. Im excited to show you around campus for the week. I hope you enjoy
02:55
Social life
Doris Gainyo
VCU has so many organizations and activities around campus. Taking advantage of the clubs and organizations is a great way to get the full college experience. Get involved as much as possible.
01:18
Monroe park
Johnny Tran Campus
Monroe Park is a central place on VCU Campus. Recently renovated in 2018, Monroe Park has been a great place for students, professors, and Richmond residents to relax and hang out during amazing weather.
01:37
Siegel center
Johnny Tran
The Siegel Center is one of VCU's main game arena. Home to the rams, the Siegel center is used constantly for VCU home basketball games and occasionally VCU events including open houses and high school graduations.
00:54
Johnny's intro + vcu compass
Johnny Tran Campus
Hi Everyone! I'm Johnny Tran and I'm very fortunate enough to be able to give you guys a tour of VCU. Now my videos will be focusing more on the Monroe Park Campus as the MCV Campus is an entirely different part of VCU and is more towards graduate students. With that being said, here are my videos! Any songs that are played in these videos were accessed from bensounds.com
02:40
Kelvin and dymond's interview
Johnny Tran Interview
I was fortunate enough to ask 2 students questions about their experience at VCU. Here are their responses!
02:25
Gladding residence center (grc)
Johnny Tran Dorms
GRC is one of the newest dorms built in VCU. Completed in August of 2018, GRC is one of the more technological advanced dorms at VCU. If you want to see a fun place to live in, check out this video and be mind blown with how cool it is! Credits: https://theshockoeexaminer.blogspot.com/2017/04/ (Picture of Brandt and Rhoads)
01:41
Jorge's interview
Johnny Tran Interview
It was my pleasure to interview Jorge Mayen, a VCU pre-med freshman, on questions regarding his experience at VCU.
02:10
University student commons
Johnny Tran Food
The University Student Commons is one of the eating/relaxing places at VCU. With tons of food places and even a gaming lounge, the commons is such a great place for students and non-students to hang out and relax.
00:40
Ram horns
Johnny Tran Campus
The Ram Horns is the symbol of VCU. During orientation, it is a tradition that all freshmen walk past the mythical horns and make a wish on them. If the freshmen are then able to graduate, their wishes will come true.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved