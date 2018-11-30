How long do Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 61 tour videos for Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), so you can expect to spend between 183 to 305 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Richmond, VA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Richmond weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Richmond if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)?

Below is a list of every Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) students!

What is city Richmond, VA like?

Richmond is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU).

Who are the tour guides for Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) tours:

Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Richmond and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in person.

