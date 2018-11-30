Sign Up
Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) campus by taking you around Richmond. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and Richmond during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:50
Cindy welcomes you to vcu
Doris Gainyo Campus
Hey guys!!! Welcome to VCU! My name is Cindy and I will be your campus tour guide today. Im excited to show you around campus for the week. I hope you enjoy
02:55
Social life
Doris Gainyo
VCU has so many organizations and activities around campus. Taking advantage of the clubs and organizations is a great way to get the full college experience. Get involved as much as possible.
01:18
Monroe park
Johnny Tran Campus
Monroe Park is a central place on VCU Campus. Recently renovated in 2018, Monroe Park has been a great place for students, professors, and Richmond residents to relax and hang out during amazing weather.
01:37
Siegel center
Johnny Tran
The Siegel Center is one of VCU's main game arena. Home to the rams, the Siegel center is used constantly for VCU home basketball games and occasionally VCU events including open houses and high school graduations.
00:54
Johnny's intro + vcu compass
Johnny Tran Campus
Hi Everyone! I'm Johnny Tran and I'm very fortunate enough to be able to give you guys a tour of VCU. Now my videos will be focusing more on the Monroe Park Campus as the MCV Campus is an entirely different part of VCU and is more towards graduate students. With that being said, here are my videos! Any songs that are played in these videos were accessed from bensounds.com
02:40
Kelvin and dymond's interview
Johnny Tran Interview
I was fortunate enough to ask 2 students questions about their experience at VCU. Here are their responses!
02:25
Gladding residence center (grc)
Johnny Tran Dorms
GRC is one of the newest dorms built in VCU. Completed in August of 2018, GRC is one of the more technological advanced dorms at VCU. If you want to see a fun place to live in, check out this video and be mind blown with how cool it is! Credits: https://theshockoeexaminer.blogspot.com/2017/04/ (Picture of Brandt and Rhoads)
01:41
Jorge's interview
Johnny Tran Interview
It was my pleasure to interview Jorge Mayen, a VCU pre-med freshman, on questions regarding his experience at VCU.
02:10
University student commons
Johnny Tran Food
The University Student Commons is one of the eating/relaxing places at VCU. With tons of food places and even a gaming lounge, the commons is such a great place for students and non-students to hang out and relax.
00:40
Ram horns
Johnny Tran Campus
The Ram Horns is the symbol of VCU. During orientation, it is a tradition that all freshmen walk past the mythical horns and make a wish on them. If the freshmen are then able to graduate, their wishes will come true.
