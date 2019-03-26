Sign Up
James Madison University (JMU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are James Madison University (JMU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. James Madison University (JMU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of James Madison University (JMU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the James Madison University (JMU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the James Madison University (JMU) campus by taking you around Harrisonburg. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a James Madison University (JMU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit James Madison University (JMU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of James Madison University (JMU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the James Madison University (JMU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting James Madison University (JMU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting James Madison University (JMU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at James Madison University (JMU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of James Madison University (JMU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a James Madison University (JMU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring James Madison University (JMU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting James Madison University (JMU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the James Madison University (JMU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a James Madison University (JMU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a James Madison University (JMU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting James Madison University (JMU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour James Madison University (JMU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience James Madison University (JMU) and Harrisonburg during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:06
Introduction video!
Jake Abruzzo Campus
Hey everybody! I'm so excited to share my beautiful campus with you all! This is my first time ever doing anything like this so please bear with me through this learning curve! Go Dukes!
02:07
A tour of my dorm!
Jake Abruzzo Dorms
This is a tour of my dorm room! I live in Wayland Hall which is in the "Bluestone" dorms on the Quad. My dorm is hall style which means I share a bathroom with all of the guys on my floor. It's nice because our amazing housekeeping staff keeps it clean, but sometimes sharing a bathroom with so many people can get old.
01:04
Tour of festival food court!
Jake Abruzzo Food
Festival also hosts a lot of conferences and ballrooms, but students mostly use it as a place to study and eat! It is located on East campus right next to the Skyline Dorms.
02:41
The arboretum- a hidden gem!
Jake Abruzzo Campus
The Arboretum is a wonderful place to go all year round! It is always so calm there and serves as a really nice way to get away from the busy campus life. You can get to the Arboretum from the East Campus Dining Hall (E-Hall).
01:13
Tour of a single bedroom in wayland hall
Jake Abruzzo Dorms
This is a standard single dorm room in my dorm, Wayland Hall, which is located in the Bluestone Dorms on the Quad.
01:17
Bridgeforth stadium!
Jake Abruzzo Campus
Here is a video of the football stadium!
02:25
Tour of a village dorm room!
Jake Abruzzo Dorms
Here is a tour of Huffman Hall located in the Village!
05:21
Walking tour of bluestone dr. and the quad!
Jake Abruzzo Campus
On this walking tour, we passed Mr. Chips, Madison Union, the Hillside Dorms, Carrier Library, and the Quad!
04:46
Explanation of meal plans!
Jake Abruzzo Food
This is a basic description of how meal plans work here at JMU and the three options that incoming freshman have!
07:54
Interview!
Jake Abruzzo Interview
My friend Erinne is Music Ed Major at JMU, see what she has to say about the school!
