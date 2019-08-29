Sign Up
Wofford College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Wofford College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 4 tour videos for Wofford College, so you can expect to spend between 12 to 20 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Wofford College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Wofford College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Wofford College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Wofford College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Spartanburg, SC so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Wofford College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Spartanburg weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Wofford College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Wofford College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Wofford College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Wofford College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Spartanburg if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Wofford College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Wofford College?

Below is a list of every Wofford College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Wofford College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Wofford College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Wofford College students!

What is city Spartanburg, SC like?

Spartanburg is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Wofford College.

Who are the tour guides for Wofford College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Wofford College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Wofford College tours:

Wofford College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Wofford College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Spartanburg and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Wofford College in person.

19:57
Wofford college freshman dorm room haul
Molly Corbett Dorms
In this video, you'll see everything that I purchased for my freshman dorm room at Wofford College.
17:15
Wofford college freshman dorm tour- carlisle hall
Molly Corbett Dorms
Here is a tour of my freshman dorm room at Wofford College! This tour is of the "suite-styled" freshman dorm- Carlisle Hall.
11:06
Wofford college sorority recruitment- spring rush
Molly Corbett
This is a personal vlog about my recruitment experience at Wofford College! Rush takes place during the spring semester. We have 6 fraternities and 4 sororities on campus!
05:09
Wofford college football game
Molly Corbett
Here is a sneak peek at a Wofford College football game from the perspective of a Wofford cheerleader! All football games at Wofford take place at Gibbs Stadium!
