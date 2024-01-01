Butler University MBA: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Butler University MBA program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Butler University MBA including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Butler University MBA. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Butler University MBA has a total enrollment of 194 full-time students. The reported tuition is $0.00 per year. The program is 68.5% male and 31.5% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Butler University MBA are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $64,198.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is Aug. 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Butler University MBA?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in N/A years.
Out of the 42 applicants that were accepted to Butler University MBA, 194 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Butler University MBA.
Butler University MBA reported an average GMAT score of 500.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.33. Additionally, 30 students had prior work experience, with an average of 76 months of previous work experience - 6 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Butler University MBA
1
What is the Butler University MBA acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Butler University MBA is 97.67%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Butler University MBA?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Butler University MBA is 500.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Butler University MBA?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.33.
4
How can I get into Butler University MBA?
To increase your chances of getting into Butler University MBA, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.33, a GMAT score of false, and about 76 months of work experience.
