California State University--Chico MBA: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the California State University--Chico MBA program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to California State University--Chico MBA including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into California State University--Chico MBA. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
California State University--Chico MBA has a total enrollment of 47 full-time students. The reported tuition is $8,800.00 per year. The program is 63.8% male and 36.2% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the California State University--Chico MBA are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is March 21.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the California State University--Chico MBA?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 0 years.
Out of the 24 applicants that were accepted to California State University--Chico MBA, 47 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of California State University--Chico MBA.
California State University--Chico MBA reported an average GMAT score of 550.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 146 and GRE Quantitative score of 150.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.3. Additionally, 11 students had prior work experience, with an average of 36 months of previous work experience - 3 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about California State University--Chico MBA
1
What is the California State University--Chico MBA acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for California State University--Chico MBA is 68.57%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for California State University--Chico MBA?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at California State University--Chico MBA is 550.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into California State University--Chico MBA?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.3.
4
How can I get into California State University--Chico MBA?
To increase your chances of getting into California State University--Chico MBA, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.3, a GMAT score of false, and about 36 months of work experience.
