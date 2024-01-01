Canisius College Wehle: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Canisius College Wehle program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Canisius College Wehle including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Canisius College Wehle. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Canisius College Wehle has a total enrollment of 36 full-time students. The reported tuition is $40,700.00 per year. The program is 69.4% male and 30.6% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Canisius College Wehle are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is Rolling.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Canisius College Wehle?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Canisius College Wehle?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 4 years.
Out of the 45 applicants that were accepted to Canisius College Wehle, 36 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Canisius College Wehle.
Canisius College Wehle reported an average GMAT score of N/A for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.31. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Canisius College Wehle
1
What is the Canisius College Wehle acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Canisius College Wehle is 95.74%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Canisius College Wehle?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Canisius College Wehle is N/A.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Canisius College Wehle?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.31.
4
How can I get into Canisius College Wehle?
To increase your chances of getting into Canisius College Wehle, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.31, a GMAT score of N/A, and about N/A months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsCarnegie Mellon University Tepper Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead Central Connecticut State University MBA Chapman University Argyros Claremont Graduate University Drucker Clarion University of Pennsylvania MBA Clark Atlanta University MBA Clarkson University Reh MBA Clark University MBA Clayton State University MBA