Hult International Business School--Boston MBA: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Hult International Business School--Boston MBA program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Hult International Business School--Boston MBA including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Hult International Business School--Boston MBA. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Hult International Business School--Boston MBA has a total enrollment of 229 full-time students. The reported tuition is $76,200.00 per year. The program is 62.0% male and 38.0% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Hult International Business School--Boston MBA are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is Rolling.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Hult International Business School--Boston MBA?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 7 years.
Out of the 357 applicants that were accepted to Hult International Business School--Boston MBA, 229 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Hult International Business School--Boston MBA.
Hult International Business School--Boston MBA reported an average GMAT score of N/A for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.04. Additionally, 229 students had prior work experience, with an average of 91 months of previous work experience - 7 years.
