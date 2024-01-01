Indiana University Kelley: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Indiana University Kelley program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Indiana University Kelley including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Indiana University Kelley. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Indiana University Kelley has a total enrollment of 319 full-time students. The reported tuition is $51,454.00 per year. The program is 65.8% male and 34.2% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Indiana University Kelley are promising. 77.9% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 94.5% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $115,725.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is April 15.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Indiana University Kelley?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 5 years.
Out of the 370 applicants that were accepted to Indiana University Kelley, 319 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Indiana University Kelley.
Indiana University Kelley reported an average GMAT score of 666.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.3. Additionally, 133 students had prior work experience, with an average of 67 months of previous work experience - 5 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Indiana University Kelley
1
What is the Indiana University Kelley acceptance rate?
2
What is the average GMAT score for Indiana University Kelley?
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Indiana University Kelley?
4
How can I get into Indiana University Kelley?
