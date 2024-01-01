Meredith College MBA: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Meredith College MBA program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Meredith College MBA including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Meredith College MBA. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Meredith College MBA has a total enrollment of 26 full-time students. The reported tuition is $985.00 per year. The program is 23.1% male and 76.9% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Meredith College MBA are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is June 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Meredith College MBA?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 0 years.
Out of the 15 applicants that were accepted to Meredith College MBA, 26 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Meredith College MBA.
Meredith College MBA reported an average GMAT score of 530.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.6. Additionally, 3 students had prior work experience, with an average of 60 months of previous work experience - 5 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Meredith College MBA
1
What is the Meredith College MBA acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Meredith College MBA is 75.0%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Meredith College MBA?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Meredith College MBA is 530.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Meredith College MBA?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.6.
4
How can I get into Meredith College MBA?
To increase your chances of getting into Meredith College MBA, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.6, a GMAT score of false, and about 60 months of work experience.
