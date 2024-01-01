Mercer University--Atlanta Stetson: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Mercer University--Atlanta Stetson program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Mercer University--Atlanta Stetson including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Mercer University--Atlanta Stetson. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Mercer University--Atlanta Stetson has a total enrollment of 25 full-time students. The reported tuition is $860.00 per year. The program is 40.0% male and 60.0% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Mercer University--Atlanta Stetson are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $47,143.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is June 15.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Mercer University--Atlanta Stetson?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 0 years.
Out of the 54 applicants that were accepted to Mercer University--Atlanta Stetson, 25 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Mercer University--Atlanta Stetson.
Mercer University--Atlanta Stetson reported an average GMAT score of 505.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 147 and GRE Quantitative score of 148.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.29. Additionally, 20 students had prior work experience, with an average of 68 months of previous work experience - 5 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Mercer University--Atlanta Stetson
1
What is the Mercer University--Atlanta Stetson acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Mercer University--Atlanta Stetson is 80.6%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Mercer University--Atlanta Stetson?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Mercer University--Atlanta Stetson is 505.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Mercer University--Atlanta Stetson?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.29.
4
How can I get into Mercer University--Atlanta Stetson?
To increase your chances of getting into Mercer University--Atlanta Stetson, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.29, a GMAT score of false, and about 68 months of work experience.
